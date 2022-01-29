IMMIGRATION
13,000 move from HK
The number of Hong Kongers settling in Taiwan reached a record high last year, official figures showed. Almost 13,000 Hong Kongers secured the right to stay last year, the National Immigration Agency said. About 11,173 of those acquired short-term residency, while 1,685 received permanent residency, data showed. That followed a doubling of the number in 2020 compared with the year before, with 10,813 people granted short-term residency visas. The previous record was 7,506 in 2014 during the pro-democracy “Umbrella movement” protests. Although Taiwan does not have an asylum or refugee law, nor does it accept refugee applications, Hong Kongers can apply for residency through other channels, including investment visas.
LABOR
Online services expanded
The adult children of foreign professionals can apply for work permits online without bureaucratic delays, the Ministry of Labor’s Workforce Development Agency said on Thursday. The previous process was often time-consuming, as applicants had to wait in lines at labor offices during work hours to submit forms, while sending or receiving paperwork through the postal service took even more time, the agency said. It is now allowing adult children of foreign professionals seeking work permits to apply directly on its “EZ Work Permit” Web site (https://ezwp.wda.gov.tw). The site provides services for foreign students, and foreign professionals and their adult children, who are allowed to apply directly to the ministry for a work permit without going through an employer, if they meet certain requirements.
SOCIETY
Sixteen win NT$10 million
Sixteen receipts had the winning serial number (31150905) for the special prize of NT$10 million (US$359,350) in the November-December uniform invoice lottery, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday. One of the winning receipts was for NT$4 from a FamilyMart convenience store at the Xinying Service Area rest stop in Tainan, the ministry said. The purchase included food and coffee, but the total was only NT$4 after deductions from the use of FamilyMart bonus points, the ministry said. Another 15 receipts had the winning serial number (28564531) for the grand prize of NT$2 million, including one for NT$1 from e-commerce company Shopee, the ministry said. Three numbers qualified for the NT$200,000 first prize: 05754219, 52891675 and 45327106, it added.
SOCIETY
‘Taiping’ remembered
Keelung Mayor Lin Yu-chang (林右昌) on Thursday held a commemoration at the Taiping Steamer Monument to mark the 73rd anniversary of the maritime incident. The Taiping sank in 1949 after colliding with another vessel while crossing the Taiwan Strait. More than 1,000 people, most of whom were refugees fleeing the Chinese Civil War, died in the incident. The city has over the past few years worked to complete the Shawan History and Culture Park (沙灣歷史文化園區), which was finished in October last year, to honor the victims of the incident and give comfort to their loved ones, Lin said. The city removed walls surrounding the monument to allow access, while historical structures in the area were incorporated into the park to preserve the city’s history, he said. The Keelung Cultural Affairs Bureau said that the monument is a reminder that Taiwan is a nation of immigrants and that its hard-won freedom should be appreciated and protected.
Without completed infrastructure and training, the expedited sale of new F-16s from the US could become a burden rather than a help, a military official said yesterday. Reuters on Thursday last week reported that Washington is looking to accelerate the delivery of 66 new F-16C/D Block 70 aircraft in response to what it sees as increasing intimidation by Beijing. Under the terms of the original US$8 billion deal signed in 2019, the US is expected to deliver a single-seater and double-seater for testing next year, then deliver the 66 new aircraft in batches of four or five from 2024 to 2026. The officials
SLIGHTS: Beijing intends to display pro-unification messages and prominently feature Taiwanese volunteers in its propaganda videos, an official said Taiwanese officials are poised to boycott next month’s Beijing Winter Olympics, an official with knowledge of the matter said yesterday, citing concerns that China would slight Taiwan during the Games. This year’s Winter Olympics are scheduled to open on Friday next week amid a diplomatic boycott by Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Lithuania, New Zealand, the UK and the US in response to China’s human rights abuses against Uighurs in Xinjiang and crackdowns on democracy advocates in Hong Kong. Speaking on condition of anonymity, the official said that a Cabinet-appointed task force has determined that Taiwan’s delegation would abstain from the opening and
‘CHINESE STYLE’: Taipei residents do not want smart city efforts based on ‘centralized control, tracking and mass surveillance,’ the campaign’s initiators said Taipei City Councilor Miao Po-ya (苗博雅) yesterday said that her campaign against the Taipeipass (台北通) app has garnered almost 10,000 signatures since Friday, but exposed her to insults and threats by telephone and through social media. It seems to be a “coordinated attack,” as all the messages follow a similar pattern, she said, citing as an example one saying: “We love the Taipeipass. Do not block the smart city plan. Stop interfering with Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲).” Some people had left disparaging remarks and false information when signing up for the online petition, and there have been attempts to disrupt her
INCREASED COOPERATION: Part of the funding is to be used to further the aims of a Taiwan-US human resources development platform launched in 2015, a source said An increase of ￥100 million (US$878,765) to Japan’s annual foreign affairs budget is for “advancing the Japan-Taiwan relationship,” information published on the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Web site showed. The ministry’s budget for last year was ￥1.7 billion; it was increased to ￥1.8 billion for this year. The ministry wrote that the additional funding was to be used for “cooperating with allies and like-minded countries to safeguard the universal values of the international community.” Regarding Taiwan specifically, the ministry said that it was “responding to an increasingly complex security and economic environment,” and that it aimed to “strengthen diplomacy and cooperation