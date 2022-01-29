Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with agencies





IMMIGRATION

13,000 move from HK

The number of Hong Kongers settling in Taiwan reached a record high last year, official figures showed. Almost 13,000 Hong Kongers secured the right to stay last year, the National Immigration Agency said. About 11,173 of those acquired short-term residency, while 1,685 received permanent residency, data showed. That followed a doubling of the number in 2020 compared with the year before, with 10,813 people granted short-term residency visas. The previous record was 7,506 in 2014 during the pro-democracy “Umbrella movement” protests. Although Taiwan does not have an asylum or refugee law, nor does it accept refugee applications, Hong Kongers can apply for residency through other channels, including investment visas.

LABOR

Online services expanded

The adult children of foreign professionals can apply for work permits online without bureaucratic delays, the Ministry of Labor’s Workforce Development Agency said on Thursday. The previous process was often time-consuming, as applicants had to wait in lines at labor offices during work hours to submit forms, while sending or receiving paperwork through the postal service took even more time, the agency said. It is now allowing adult children of foreign professionals seeking work permits to apply directly on its “EZ Work Permit” Web site (https://ezwp.wda.gov.tw). The site provides services for foreign students, and foreign professionals and their adult children, who are allowed to apply directly to the ministry for a work permit without going through an employer, if they meet certain requirements.

SOCIETY

Sixteen win NT$10 million

Sixteen receipts had the winning serial number (31150905) for the special prize of NT$10 million (US$359,350) in the November-December uniform invoice lottery, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday. One of the winning receipts was for NT$4 from a FamilyMart convenience store at the Xinying Service Area rest stop in Tainan, the ministry said. The purchase included food and coffee, but the total was only NT$4 after deductions from the use of FamilyMart bonus points, the ministry said. Another 15 receipts had the winning serial number (28564531) for the grand prize of NT$2 million, including one for NT$1 from e-commerce company Shopee, the ministry said. Three numbers qualified for the NT$200,000 first prize: 05754219, 52891675 and 45327106, it added.

SOCIETY

‘Taiping’ remembered

Keelung Mayor Lin Yu-chang (林右昌) on Thursday held a commemoration at the Taiping Steamer Monument to mark the 73rd anniversary of the maritime incident. The Taiping sank in 1949 after colliding with another vessel while crossing the Taiwan Strait. More than 1,000 people, most of whom were refugees fleeing the Chinese Civil War, died in the incident. The city has over the past few years worked to complete the Shawan History and Culture Park (沙灣歷史文化園區), which was finished in October last year, to honor the victims of the incident and give comfort to their loved ones, Lin said. The city removed walls surrounding the monument to allow access, while historical structures in the area were incorporated into the park to preserve the city’s history, he said. The Keelung Cultural Affairs Bureau said that the monument is a reminder that Taiwan is a nation of immigrants and that its hard-won freedom should be appreciated and protected.