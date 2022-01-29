The government has not set a timeline for removing restrictions on imports of food from Fukushima and four other Japanese prefectures that were implemented after the 2011 Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant disaster, Executive Yuan spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) said yesterday.
Lo made the remarks amid rumors that the government would announce an end to the ban after the legislature’s passage of this year’s central government budget later yesterday.
Earlier in the day, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Kuo Kuo-wen (郭國文) said that the government should give Taiwanese a Lunar New Year present by lifting the ban today, which prompted the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus to occupy the speaker’s podium at the legislature and threaten to boycott the budget review.
Photo: Liao Chen-huei, Taipei Times
The legislature reconvened in the afternoon and completed the review after DPP caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘) apologized for Kuo, saying that the legislator’s remarks had caused a misunderstanding.
Lo said that an announcement would be made if there is any substantial progress on the ending the ban.
After a weekly Cabinet meeting on Thursday, Lo said that when it comes to food imports, public health is the government’s top priority, regardless of the source, but added that Taiwan’s policies should be in line with international standards and follow scientific evidence.
Photo: CNA
For 11 years, Taiwan has banned food imports from Fukushima Prefecture, where the disaster occurred, as well as the nearby prefectures of Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunma and Chiba.
The KMT on Thursday said that it strongly opposed easing the import restrictions in the absence of what it called science-backed measures to guarantee the safety of products from the prefectures.
KMT Deputy Secretary-General Wang Yu-min (王育敏) told a news conference on Thursday that the DPP would be “trampling on public opinion” in lifting the ban, because Taiwanese voted to maintain it by a 78 percent to 22 percent margin in a national referendum in 2018.
KMT Legislator Tseng Ming-chung (曾銘宗) said that Taipei should have more leverage in its talks with Tokyo on the food import ban, given Taiwan’s annual trade deficit with Japan.
Taiwan imported US$45.88 billion of goods from Japan in 2020, while its export orders from Japan totaled US$23.4 billion, government data showed.
Japanese authorities have repeatedly expressed concerns over the ban.
In a bilateral meeting on Jan. 11, Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association Chairman Mitsuo Ohashi urged Taiwan to address the issue as soon as possible.
Without completed infrastructure and training, the expedited sale of new F-16s from the US could become a burden rather than a help, a military official said yesterday. Reuters on Thursday last week reported that Washington is looking to accelerate the delivery of 66 new F-16C/D Block 70 aircraft in response to what it sees as increasing intimidation by Beijing. Under the terms of the original US$8 billion deal signed in 2019, the US is expected to deliver a single-seater and double-seater for testing next year, then deliver the 66 new aircraft in batches of four or five from 2024 to 2026. The officials
SLIGHTS: Beijing intends to display pro-unification messages and prominently feature Taiwanese volunteers in its propaganda videos, an official said Taiwanese officials are poised to boycott next month’s Beijing Winter Olympics, an official with knowledge of the matter said yesterday, citing concerns that China would slight Taiwan during the Games. This year’s Winter Olympics are scheduled to open on Friday next week amid a diplomatic boycott by Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Lithuania, New Zealand, the UK and the US in response to China’s human rights abuses against Uighurs in Xinjiang and crackdowns on democracy advocates in Hong Kong. Speaking on condition of anonymity, the official said that a Cabinet-appointed task force has determined that Taiwan’s delegation would abstain from the opening and
‘CHINESE STYLE’: Taipei residents do not want smart city efforts based on ‘centralized control, tracking and mass surveillance,’ the campaign’s initiators said Taipei City Councilor Miao Po-ya (苗博雅) yesterday said that her campaign against the Taipeipass (台北通) app has garnered almost 10,000 signatures since Friday, but exposed her to insults and threats by telephone and through social media. It seems to be a “coordinated attack,” as all the messages follow a similar pattern, she said, citing as an example one saying: “We love the Taipeipass. Do not block the smart city plan. Stop interfering with Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲).” Some people had left disparaging remarks and false information when signing up for the online petition, and there have been attempts to disrupt her
INCREASED COOPERATION: Part of the funding is to be used to further the aims of a Taiwan-US human resources development platform launched in 2015, a source said An increase of ￥100 million (US$878,765) to Japan’s annual foreign affairs budget is for “advancing the Japan-Taiwan relationship,” information published on the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Web site showed. The ministry’s budget for last year was ￥1.7 billion; it was increased to ￥1.8 billion for this year. The ministry wrote that the additional funding was to be used for “cooperating with allies and like-minded countries to safeguard the universal values of the international community.” Regarding Taiwan specifically, the ministry said that it was “responding to an increasingly complex security and economic environment,” and that it aimed to “strengthen diplomacy and cooperation