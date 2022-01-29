Colder temperatures forecast for holiday

Temperatures are forecast to range from 12oC to 19oC in northern Taiwan and from 15oC to 24oC in the south over the Lunar New Year holiday, with snow possible at elevations above 3,000m, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday.

As cloud systems move in from the south, most of the nation is to experience colder temperatures throughout the nine-day holiday that begins today, bureau forecaster Lo Ya-yin (羅雅尹) said.

There is a high chance of rain across the nation until Tuesday or Wednesday, Lo said, while Keelung and the northern coast, southeastern Taiwan and the Hengchun Peninsula (恆春半島) could see torrential downpours.

Pedestrians cross a crosswalk in Taipei yesterday as it starts to rain. Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times

The temperature would continue to fall on Sunday, likely to the level of a continental cold air mass, she said, adding that early Monday morning would likely be the coldest weather of the holiday.

Temperatures in the north could go as low as 12oC to 14oC, while the central and southern areas could experience lows of 14oC to 15oC, but with a slimmer chance of rain, Lo said.

If the moisture and temperature reach the right conditions, snow could fall at altitudes above 3,000m, which would result in icy conditions on the roads, she said.

Easterly winds on Tuesday are expected to increase the temperature slightly until Wednesday, when a passing cold front would drive the mercury down again until next weekend, she added.

Atmospheric moisture is forecast to drop on those days, reducing the chance of rain, with only areas in the north and east experiencing sporadic rain, Lo said.

Mist could affect visibility in western Taiwan and on Kinmen and Matsu on Wednesday and Thursday, she said, adding that motorists should drive carefully.