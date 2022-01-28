Taiwan donates supplies to storm-hit Philippines

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan has donated nearly 100 tonnes of food and supplies to help the Philippines recover from Typhoon Rai, which hit the country last month, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday.

Nearly 100 tonnes of building materials and rice had been prepared, the ministry cited Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Tien Chung-kwang (田中光) as saying at a ceremony in Taipei to hand over the goods.

Tien told the attendants that the aid would soon be shipped to the Philippines, the ministry said in a statement.

Manila Economic and Cultural Office Chairman Wilfredo Fernandez, left, receives a plaque at a ceremony in Taipei on Wednesday from Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Tien Chung-kwang. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs via CNA

The ministry coordinated with the Ministry of Economic Affairs and the Council of Agriculture to raise building materials, such as corrugated steel sheets, plywood, tarpaulin, iron wires, nails and tools (including hammers and saws), as well as food, including rice, dry goods and bottled water, it said.

Tien expressed his concern to those affected by the typhoon, saying that the relationship between Taiwan and the Philippines is a true friendship even in adversity, the statement said

Manila Economic and Cultural Office chairman Wilfredo Fernandez said that the Philippine government would distribute the materials to disaster victims.

Fernandez expressed his gratitude to Taiwanese for being concerned about those devastated by Rai, the office said.

Philippine government sources have said that the storm caused nearly US$600 million in infrastructure damage and agricultural losses, and damaged 1.37 million homes.

Although Manila has mobilized large numbers of workers and materials, a disaster of such a scale, affecting such a large area, has left some communities short on water and food even one month after the storm, the foreign ministry said.

Rai made landfall in the Philippines on Dec. 16 last year, with the country reporting 375 deaths caused by floods and landslides.

Taiwan on Dec. 22 donated US$500,000 to the Philippines.

Additionally, the military delivered 10 tonnes of emergency supplies, using two C-130 aircraft that departed from Pingtung Air Base and arrived at Mactan-Cebu International Airport on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The emergency supplies included food rations, cookies, instant noodles, bottled water, canned food and portable water filters, the foreign ministry said.

As of the end of last month, there were 141,808 migrant workers from the Philippines in Taiwan, mostly working in the social welfare and production sectors, Ministry of Labor data showed.