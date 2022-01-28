MOL seeks to keep night shift ban for pregnant workers

By Lee Ching-hui and Kayleigh Madjar / Staff reporter, with staff writer and CNA





The Ministry of Labor (MOL) is seeking to maintain a ban on mandatory night shifts for pregnant employees, and introduce mandatory compensation for overnight transportation costs regardless of gender.

The ministry’s amendment, released for public review yesterday, comes after gender-specific restrictions on working night shifts were deemed unconstitutional in August last year, following controversy over penalties handed to Carrefour and China Airlines for requiring female employees to work at night.

In Constitutional Interpretation 807, the Council of Grand Justices found fault with Paragraph 1, Article 49 of the Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法), which prevents employers from requiring female employees to work between 10pm and 6am without approval from a union or meeting other criteria.

The ministry said it is seeking to bring the law in line with the interpretation, while also protecting vulnerable groups.

The council’s main issues with the provision were twofold, Department of Labor Standards and Equal Employment Director Huang Wei-chen (黃維琛) said.

First, the law’s gendered criteria for night work discriminates against women, he said.

Second, a person’s suitability for night work depends on their individual constitution, not their gender, making it inappropriate for a labor union to make decisions on behalf of a company’s entire female workforce, Huang said.

After consulting with groups representing labor, businesses and women’s rights, the ministry decided to seek the removal of gender distinctions, but keep protections for pregnant and breastfeeding women, it said.

However, if a breastfeeding woman wants to work night shifts between six months and two years after giving birth, she would be allowed to do so after obtaining approval from a medical specialist, it added.

Employers who force a pregnant or breastfeeding employee to work night shifts against their wishes would face fines of NT$90,000 to NT$450,000 (US$3,237 to US$16,184), the same penalty as stipulated in Article 49, it said.

In addition, the amendment seeks to require employers to compensate employees for transportation during hours without public transport options, it said.

Employers are legally required to provide housing or transport when public transportation is not available, but the change would add the option to provide a travel stipend instead, regardless of gender, it said.

Employees or their labor unions must be notified in advance to negotiate the terms of the stipend, the draft said.

Those who fail to provide a stipend would face fines of NT$20,000 to NT$1 million, while those providing different terms for male and female workers would face fines of NT$300,000 to NT$1.5 million, as it involves gender discrimination, the draft said.

The public review period is 21 days, or until Feb. 17, Huang said, adding that the ministry expects to send the draft to the Executive Yuan for review in early March.