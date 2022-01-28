Court jails man for false lost-and-found claims

By Yu Jui-jen and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The Taoyuan District Court has sentence a man surnamed Yeh (葉) to four years and six months in prison for pretending to be the owner of items listed on the lost-and-found section of the National Police Agency’s (NPA) Web site.

The court decision showed that Yeh had claimed to be the owner of lost items at police precincts in Taoyuan’s Gueishan District (龜山) and New Taipei City’s Zhongzheng Bridge (中正橋), as well as the Muxin police station in Taipei’s Wenshan District (文山), walking away with a gold bracelet, twelve pieces of gold jewelry and a Rolex watch.

Yeh’s attempt to claim a gold necklace at the Xinglong police station in the Muzha (木柵) area of Taipei’s Wenshan District was foiled by officers who said he could not provide proof of ownership.

A review of the archives showed the officers that Yeh was a “frequent visitor” of the lost-and-found service, while a comparison of when and where the items were lost with Yeh’s cellphone call and GPS histories showed glaring discrepancies.

Yeh denied the charges before the court, saying that he obtained the lost items on three occasions because he had called the precincts to ask if the items had been claimed and provided item descriptions when asked.

The court ruled to dismiss Yeh’s statements, saying that they conflicted and went against common sense.

When Yeh was arrested, he had not shown remorse, the court added.

Yeh is to serve four years and six months for three counts of fraud and one count of attempted fraud, the court ruled.

The ruling can be appealed.