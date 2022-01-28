A cluster infection at the Farglory Free Trade Zone (遠雄自由貿易園區) in Taoyuan is mostly under control, Victor Wang (王必勝), deputy head of the Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) medical response division and the center’s on-site commander at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, said yesterday.
Fourteen workers at the free trade zone tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, but they are all employed by the same company, Askey Computer Corp, which means that the infection has not spread to other firms, Wang said.
“Because all of the confirmed cases are isolated at home or government quarantine facilities, the cluster infection in the free-trade zone will have little effect on the community. It is safe to say that the infection at the zone has gradually come under control,” Wang said.
Photo: CNA
Measures have been taken to lower the risk of employees at other companies in the zone contracting the virus, Wang said.
“We have changed the routes that employees use to go to the dining areas and other facilities. Hopefully, these changes will make working in the zone safer for employees,” he said.
Wang said that travelers at the Taoyuan airport are to continue to undergo polymerase chain reaction tests immediately upon arrival during the Lunar New Year holiday next week.
The airport is seeing fewer positive cases of COVID-19 among travelers, he added.
The Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) yesterday said that it has installed systems at the international airports in Taipei, Taoyuan and Kaohsiung that would basically eliminate contact between travelers, airport personnel and taxi drivers.
Travelers would receive a barcode after logging onto the Ministry of Health and Welfare system and filling out a health declaration form, CAA Director-General Lin Kuo-hsien (林國顯) said.
“The airports now have scanners that read the barcodes and print out two copies of the health declaration form, one for the quarantine officer and the other for the taxi driver taking the travelers to a quarantine facility,” Lin said.
“Airport personnel take the form to the taxi drivers, so now there should be no contact between the travelers and the airport workers, or between the travelers and the taxi drivers,” Lin added.
