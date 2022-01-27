KMT unveils plaque for Washington ‘comeback’ office

Staff writer, with CNA





The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday vowed to stage a comeback in the US as it unveiled a plaque for its planned liaison office in Washington, which it said is a sign of its resolve to advance its ties with the US.

The plaque, whose design was authorized by KMT Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) and the party, is of great importance to the KMT and would be sent to the office for its inauguration, KMT Department of International Affairs director Alexander Huang (黃介正) told a news conference.

The liaison office would be on Pennsylvania Avenue, which connects Capitol Hill and the White House, he said.

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Eric Chu addresses a KMT Central Standing Committee meeting at the party’s headquarters in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

Huang on Oct. 21 last year said the office would allow those in the US to hear voices from Taiwan besides that of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, adding that if the KMT were to return to power, the office would serve the interests of both countries.

KMT Culture and Communications Committee director Ling Tao (凌濤) displayed a Republic of China flag, as well as a KMT flag that flew at the joint Washington office of the KMT and the People First Party from 2004 to 2008.

The joint office was closed after former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) took office.

The two flags would be flown again at the office following its reopening, Ling said, adding that they symbolize the heritage of the KMT’s relations with the US.

“The KMT is set to return to Washington with its pragmatic foreign policy to rebuild two-way communication channels,” he said.

Upon becoming KMT chairperson in October, Chu promised to reopen the office, saying that it would restore mutual trust and two-way communication.

There have been no clues as to who is to serve as the KMT’s representative to Washington.

Chu is reportedly planning to attend the office’s inauguration in the spring as part of a wider tour of the US.

The office would be tasked with bolstering two-way communication between the party and US policymakers to mend ties with Washington, the KMT said in November.