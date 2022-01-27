The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday vowed to stage a comeback in the US as it unveiled a plaque for its planned liaison office in Washington, which it said is a sign of its resolve to advance its ties with the US.
The plaque, whose design was authorized by KMT Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) and the party, is of great importance to the KMT and would be sent to the office for its inauguration, KMT Department of International Affairs director Alexander Huang (黃介正) told a news conference.
The liaison office would be on Pennsylvania Avenue, which connects Capitol Hill and the White House, he said.
Huang on Oct. 21 last year said the office would allow those in the US to hear voices from Taiwan besides that of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, adding that if the KMT were to return to power, the office would serve the interests of both countries.
KMT Culture and Communications Committee director Ling Tao (凌濤) displayed a Republic of China flag, as well as a KMT flag that flew at the joint Washington office of the KMT and the People First Party from 2004 to 2008.
The joint office was closed after former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) took office.
The two flags would be flown again at the office following its reopening, Ling said, adding that they symbolize the heritage of the KMT’s relations with the US.
“The KMT is set to return to Washington with its pragmatic foreign policy to rebuild two-way communication channels,” he said.
Upon becoming KMT chairperson in October, Chu promised to reopen the office, saying that it would restore mutual trust and two-way communication.
There have been no clues as to who is to serve as the KMT’s representative to Washington.
Chu is reportedly planning to attend the office’s inauguration in the spring as part of a wider tour of the US.
The office would be tasked with bolstering two-way communication between the party and US policymakers to mend ties with Washington, the KMT said in November.
Without completed infrastructure and training, the expedited sale of new F-16s from the US could become a burden rather than a help, a military official said yesterday. Reuters on Thursday last week reported that Washington is looking to accelerate the delivery of 66 new F-16C/D Block 70 aircraft in response to what it sees as increasing intimidation by Beijing. Under the terms of the original US$8 billion deal signed in 2019, the US is expected to deliver a single-seater and double-seater for testing next year, then deliver the 66 new aircraft in batches of four or five from 2024 to 2026. The officials
SLIGHTS: Beijing intends to display pro-unification messages and prominently feature Taiwanese volunteers in its propaganda videos, an official said Taiwanese officials are poised to boycott next month’s Beijing Winter Olympics, an official with knowledge of the matter said yesterday, citing concerns that China would slight Taiwan during the Games. This year’s Winter Olympics are scheduled to open on Friday next week amid a diplomatic boycott by Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Lithuania, New Zealand, the UK and the US in response to China’s human rights abuses against Uighurs in Xinjiang and crackdowns on democracy advocates in Hong Kong. Speaking on condition of anonymity, the official said that a Cabinet-appointed task force has determined that Taiwan’s delegation would abstain from the opening and
INCREASED COOPERATION: Part of the funding is to be used to further the aims of a Taiwan-US human resources development platform launched in 2015, a source said An increase of ￥100 million (US$878,765) to Japan’s annual foreign affairs budget is for “advancing the Japan-Taiwan relationship,” information published on the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Web site showed. The ministry’s budget for last year was ￥1.7 billion; it was increased to ￥1.8 billion for this year. The ministry wrote that the additional funding was to be used for “cooperating with allies and like-minded countries to safeguard the universal values of the international community.” Regarding Taiwan specifically, the ministry said that it was “responding to an increasingly complex security and economic environment,” and that it aimed to “strengthen diplomacy and cooperation
A majority of Japanese feel friendly toward Taiwan, with almost half of respondents in a poll saying that they want to visit the country after COVID-19 travel curbs are eased, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Japan said yesterday. The office said that 75.9 percent of respondents said they feel friendly toward Taiwan, citing as reasons the friendliness and politeness of Taiwanese, the long history of ties between the two nations, and the strength of bilateral trade. More than one-quarter of respondents — 26.4 percent — said they had traveled to Taiwan, while 47.8 percent said they would like to