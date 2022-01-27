The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) yesterday said that it would seek restitution from a contractor working on the agency’s safety enhancement program for the improper handling of construction materials that led to them obstructing a railway line.
The incident occurred at 10:06am on Tuesday as a commuter train headed from Changhua County to Taitung County passed through Pingtung County and a construction site along the line, the agency said.
The site, where a railway crossing is being constructed near Pingtung County’s Fangliao Station, is about 4.8m from the track, the agency said.
Photo: Chen Hsin-yu, Taipei Times
The contractor was hoisting steel, which accidentally caused a steel pipe stacked by the side of the track to rub against the bottom air spring of the commuter train, it said.
The incident did not harm anyone, or damage the train or the track, the agency said, adding that the train stopped, but moved on after about 13 minutes.
TRA Director-General Du Wei (杜微) said: “Railway tracks should be clear of any foreign object, even a piece of paper. We will not tolerate such an incident.”
“The contractor clearly breached safety protocols and affected the agency’s operations. We will definitely seek compensation and will take this record into consideration when we receive bids on new public tenders,” Du added.
The incident occurred because the contractor placed a pile of steel pipes too close to the tracks, Du said, adding that the hoisting of the construction materials hit the pile and caused a steel pipe to enter the track.
The construction personnel, including the section chief and the supervising engineer, would be punished, Du said.
On April 2 last year, an eastbound Taroko Express derailed at the Cingshuei Tunnel (清水隧道) in Huailen County. That incident, which killed 49 people and injured more than 200, was caused by a crane truck that rolled onto the tracks from a construction site.
Without completed infrastructure and training, the expedited sale of new F-16s from the US could become a burden rather than a help, a military official said yesterday. Reuters on Thursday last week reported that Washington is looking to accelerate the delivery of 66 new F-16C/D Block 70 aircraft in response to what it sees as increasing intimidation by Beijing. Under the terms of the original US$8 billion deal signed in 2019, the US is expected to deliver a single-seater and double-seater for testing next year, then deliver the 66 new aircraft in batches of four or five from 2024 to 2026. The officials
SLIGHTS: Beijing intends to display pro-unification messages and prominently feature Taiwanese volunteers in its propaganda videos, an official said Taiwanese officials are poised to boycott next month’s Beijing Winter Olympics, an official with knowledge of the matter said yesterday, citing concerns that China would slight Taiwan during the Games. This year’s Winter Olympics are scheduled to open on Friday next week amid a diplomatic boycott by Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Lithuania, New Zealand, the UK and the US in response to China’s human rights abuses against Uighurs in Xinjiang and crackdowns on democracy advocates in Hong Kong. Speaking on condition of anonymity, the official said that a Cabinet-appointed task force has determined that Taiwan’s delegation would abstain from the opening and
INCREASED COOPERATION: Part of the funding is to be used to further the aims of a Taiwan-US human resources development platform launched in 2015, a source said An increase of ￥100 million (US$878,765) to Japan’s annual foreign affairs budget is for “advancing the Japan-Taiwan relationship,” information published on the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Web site showed. The ministry’s budget for last year was ￥1.7 billion; it was increased to ￥1.8 billion for this year. The ministry wrote that the additional funding was to be used for “cooperating with allies and like-minded countries to safeguard the universal values of the international community.” Regarding Taiwan specifically, the ministry said that it was “responding to an increasingly complex security and economic environment,” and that it aimed to “strengthen diplomacy and cooperation
A majority of Japanese feel friendly toward Taiwan, with almost half of respondents in a poll saying that they want to visit the country after COVID-19 travel curbs are eased, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Japan said yesterday. The office said that 75.9 percent of respondents said they feel friendly toward Taiwan, citing as reasons the friendliness and politeness of Taiwanese, the long history of ties between the two nations, and the strength of bilateral trade. More than one-quarter of respondents — 26.4 percent — said they had traveled to Taiwan, while 47.8 percent said they would like to