TRA to seek damages for reported contractor error

TRACK OBSTRUCTION: TRA Director-General Du Wei said that railway tracks should always be clear of objects — any impediment would not be tolerated

Staff writer





The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) yesterday said that it would seek restitution from a contractor working on the agency’s safety enhancement program for the improper handling of construction materials that led to them obstructing a railway line.

The incident occurred at 10:06am on Tuesday as a commuter train headed from Changhua County to Taitung County passed through Pingtung County and a construction site along the line, the agency said.

The site, where a railway crossing is being constructed near Pingtung County’s Fangliao Station, is about 4.8m from the track, the agency said.

A Taroko Express train is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Chen Hsin-yu, Taipei Times

The contractor was hoisting steel, which accidentally caused a steel pipe stacked by the side of the track to rub against the bottom air spring of the commuter train, it said.

The incident did not harm anyone, or damage the train or the track, the agency said, adding that the train stopped, but moved on after about 13 minutes.

TRA Director-General Du Wei (杜微) said: “Railway tracks should be clear of any foreign object, even a piece of paper. We will not tolerate such an incident.”

“The contractor clearly breached safety protocols and affected the agency’s operations. We will definitely seek compensation and will take this record into consideration when we receive bids on new public tenders,” Du added.

The incident occurred because the contractor placed a pile of steel pipes too close to the tracks, Du said, adding that the hoisting of the construction materials hit the pile and caused a steel pipe to enter the track.

The construction personnel, including the section chief and the supervising engineer, would be punished, Du said.

On April 2 last year, an eastbound Taroko Express derailed at the Cingshuei Tunnel (清水隧道) in Huailen County. That incident, which killed 49 people and injured more than 200, was caused by a crane truck that rolled onto the tracks from a construction site.