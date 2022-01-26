Foundation urges barriers in homes after child’s fall

By Rachel Lin and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The Jing Chuan Child Safety Foundation yesterday called on parents to install child safety barriers after a two-year-old girl the day before died after falling from a building in New Taipei City’s Sinjhuang District (新莊).

“Not having protective barriers in place where they are needed puts young children’s lives at risk,” foundation chief executive officer Lin Yueh-chin (林月琴) said. “When something happens to a child, a shadow hangs over the parents for the rest of their lives.”

Of the 103 cases of people falling from a building reported over the past 10 years, 86 happened at the person’s home, Lin said.

Metal bars are pictured outside a balcony on a residential home in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Jing Chuan Child Safety Foundation

In 2020, there were four times the number of cases than the year before, she said, adding that this was due to children spending more time at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In general, roughly 70 percent of cases of falls from buildings occur because the child is playing or looking for their guardian,” she said. “Most parents and guardians are not even aware of safety risks in the home.”

Parents can install window grills or can install locks that prevent windows from opening all the way, she said, adding that windows should not open more than 6cm.

“People can use everyday items to stop a sliding window or door opening fully, such as a ruler or a large binder clip — anything that can be placed in the window track to prevent it from fully opening,” Lin said.

Important things to remember for child safety at home are to never leave children alone, safe placement of furniture, ensuring that windows cannot open completely and barriers on balconies are high enough, and covering sharp edges on furniture, she said.

Separately, Lin on Thursday last week called on parents to ensure that children’s seats in cars are used properly, citing an increase in the number of fatal road crashes involving young children.

Last year, 81 children under the age of 14 were involved in car crashes, of which 21 died — the single greatest cause of accidental death among children for the year, she said.

This was nearly double the 11 children who died in traffic accidents the year before, she said.

“Most of those deaths were caused by improper use of child seats,” she said. “In six cases, a child was thrown from a vehicle because they had not been strapped in properly.”

The foundation worked with legislators to push for an amendment to traffic laws and since September last year rear-facing seats must be used at all times for children under the age of two.

“Child seats should be backward facing, installed according to the manufacturer’s instructions, be stable and the seatbelt should be tight enough that only one finger can be inserted between the seat and the seatbelt,” Lin said.