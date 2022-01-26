KMT selects 601 Pennsylvania Ave for US liaison office

Staff writer, with CNA, WASHINGTON





The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) has selected a location on Pennsylvania Avenue, Washington, for its liaison office in the US, a KMT official familiar with the matter said yesterday.

The KMT has chosen 601 Pennsylvania Avenue for its liaison office, which provides a view of the Capitol, KMT deputy director of international affairs Eric Huang (黃裕鈞) said.

The KMT sent Huang to Washington in November last year to help re-establish its liaison office so that the party could rebuild its ties with the US.

A KMT preparatory group has been stationed in the office, Huang said, adding that after completing the registration process in accordance with the US Foreign Agents Registration Act, the office would begin formal operations.

KMT Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) is scheduled to visit the US to unveil a plaque at the building to mark the opening of the office, Huang said.

Chu’s US visit is likely to take place in the spring when the COVID-19 situation is expected to have improved, he said.

Often called “America’s Main Street,” Pennsylvania Avenue connects the corridors of power in the nation’s capital, including the three branches of government and large federal agencies.

The KMT shuttered its representative office in the US in 2008 shortly after Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) was elected president.

After a hiatus of more than 10 years, the KMT is reopening a liaison office to mend its ties with the US.

Huang said that the short-term goals of the liaison office are appointing the party’s top representative to the US and establishing communication channels in Washington.

The emphasis would then be placed on strengthening diplomatic relations, expanding channels for interaction with the US and expounding on the KMT’s policies toward the US, he said.

Nurturing diplomatic talent within the KMT is also a goal, Huang said, as the office would conduct visits to the US Congress and think tanks, and hold seminars and forums to strengthen relations with Washington.