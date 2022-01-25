Childcare worker faces accusations

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





A social worker at a Taipei children’s welfare organization was yesterday indicted for allegedly photographing children naked, the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office said.

The woman, surnamed Hsiao (蕭), who was released on bail after questioning yesterday, was indicted under the Child and Youth Sexual Exploitation Prevention Act (兒童及少年性剝削防制條例), prosecutors said, added that initial charges of offenses against sexual autonomy were withdrawn.

Allegations against Hsiao were first made in 2019, when a boy attending a gender equality class at a school said that she had taken photos of him while bathing.

An investigation showed that Hsiao cared for children from 2015 to 2016, prosecutors said.

She allegedly undressed boys younger than 11, bathed with them and photographed them with her mobile phone, prosecutors said.

Investigators found naked photographs of eight boys on her computer, when prosecutors obtained a warrant to search her residence in November 2020.

Prosecutors said that she had allegedly bathed with up to five children at the same time.

Hsiao told investigators that she did not sexually abuse the children, and only intended to clean them, prosecutors said.

When presented with evidence, Hsiao said that she photographed the children naked out of curiosity and to keep a daily record of their stages of growth for the children’s reference, prosecutors said.

Investigators also found photographs on her computer of a naked four-year-old girl, they said.

Prosecutors said that when Hsiao was questioned in 2020, she was detained with restricted communication after she allegedly contacted a lawyer and her parents to have them hide content on her computer and cellphone, which were only located in a second search of her residence.

Hsiao’s parents were charged with colluding to destroy evidence, prosecutors said.