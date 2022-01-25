Crisis not over despite falling infections: Chen

‘ZERO COVID-19’: The CECC’s top priority is to curb the virus’ spread from Kaohsiung and Taoyuan clusters while keeping an eye on two other clusters in the north

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





Although the number of new local COVID-19 cases yesterday dropped compared with the previous two days, the crisis is not yet over and people should not let their guards down, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 15 local infections, down from Sunday’s 52 and Saturday’s 82.

The new cases are eight linked to a cluster at Kaohsiung Harbor, two linked to a cluster at Taoyuan’s Farglory Free Trade Zone (遠雄自由貿易港區), four linked to a previous case at a hotel in Yilan County and a case linked to a Taoyuan bank cluster, said Chen, who heads the center.

A sanitation worker wearing personal protective equipment disinfects the exterior of a public restroom at the Gushan Ferry Pier in Kaohsiung’s Gushan District yesterday. Photo: Chen Wen-chan, Taipei Times

The cases linked to the Kaohsiung Harbor cluster are three workers at the harbor, two outsourced workers who had worked at the harbor, a mother and her son, who owns a nearby grocery store that serves harbor workers, and a relative of an infected harbor worker, he said.

The new cases at the Taoyuan free-trade zone are a worker who tested positive in a first test on Sunday and another worker who tested positive in a second test on Sunday during isolation, he added.

Chen urged people who visited the free-trade zone on or after Jan. 10, especially those who visited Askey Computer Corp (亞旭) or Ingrasys Technology Inc (鴻佰), to receive a COVID-19 test at a community station or healthcare facility as soon as possible.

The new case linked to a cluster among employees at a Union Bank of Taiwan (聯邦銀行) branch in Taoyuan’s Jhongli District (中壢) is the father of an infected employee, who also tested positive during isolation, he said.

The center on Sunday said that a hotel receptionist in Yilan County was confirmed to have COVID-19 and Chen yesterday said that four other hotel employees have tested positive, adding that the infection source is yet unclear.

The CECC is still taking a “zero COVID-19” approach — identifying contacts of confirmed cases for isolation and testing, while conducting mass testing in local communities — he said.

The center’s top priority is to slow the virus’ spread from the free-trade zone and Kaohsiung Harbor clusters, while two clusters with unknown infection sources in Yilan (hotel employees) and Taipei (three family members and a friend) also require attention, he said.

The CECC yesterday reported 36 imported cases — 23 who tested positive upon arrival at the airport and 13 who tested positive during quarantine.

Separately yesterday, Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) said the CECC on Sunday made an error in its map by showing Taichung among the cities and counties that have reported local infections.

The CECC corrected the error yesterday.