Library digitizes thousands of pages of Chinese books

Staff writer, with CNA





The National Central Library of Taiwan (NCL) yesterday said that it has completed the digitization of more than 30,000 pages of rare Chinese books in collaboration with the libraries of Oxford University and Stanford University.

The cooperation with the Stanford University Libraries focused on the digitization of a selection of classic ancient Chinese books and documents in several categories, including Confucian classics, history, philosophy and literature, the NCL said.

A selection of 210 volumes from 26 titles in the holdings of the East Asia Library and the Bowes Art & Architecture Library were digitized by Digital Production Group and in November last year delivered to the NCL for its Rare Books Database, a post on the Stanford Libraries’ Web site said on Jan. 5.

“These newly available rare books will be very useful to scholars working on Ming-Qing period scholarship, literature, and history,” the post said.

The collaboration with the Bodleian Library, the main research library of the University of Oxford, includes a collection of ancient Chinese books and manuscripts, the NCL said.

To replenish Taiwan’s resources for Chinese studies, the NCL has focused on digitizing rare books in the collections of foreign libraries, NCL Director-General Tseng Shu-hsien (曾淑賢) said.

Following the beginning of a collaboration with the US’ Library of Congress in 2005, the NCL has collaborated with several libraries and institutions — including the University of Washington Libraries, the Library of the University of California, Berkeley, and Princeton University Library — to digitize rare Chinese books and documents in their collections, it said.

Other libraries that have cooperation ties with the NCL include the University of Toronto Libraries, the University British Columbia Library, and Bibliotheque nationale de France, it added.