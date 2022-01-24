The Taipei District Court on Tuesday ordered Yatung Transportation (亞通通運) to pay NT$13.69 million (NT$494,224) to a former shuttle bus driver who had a stroke after working for 33 consecutive days.
The ruling can be appealed.
The court said the company is to blame for the health condition of the driver, surnamed Chen (陳), who was left in a vegetative state following the stroke in September 2018.
Chen’s two children sued Yatung for medical expenses, loss of income, and pain and suffering caused by the stroke, the court said.
Chen was employed by Yatung as a shuttle bus driver for Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport employees from 2010 to 2018, it said.
In the four months before his stroke, Chen drove a shuttle between Taipei and Taoyuan, a route that began at 4am, it added.
Chen routinely worked 14-hour shifts and had little rest, as drivers were expected to perform vehicle maintenance, as well as fuel, clean and prepare the vehicles during breaks, the court said.
Chen accrued average overtime of 80 hours per month from May to August 2018, while his overtime for August alone was 100 hours over 33 consecutive workdays, it said.
Yatung’s lawyers said that Chen’s poor health was the immediate cause of the stroke, rather than the company’s labor policies, the court said.
Chen had high blood pressure and blood lipid levels, and smoked 30 cigarettes a day, the court cited Yatung’s lawyers as saying.
However, the court rejected the argument, saying doctors at National Taiwan University Hospital had written that Chen’s working conditions were the direct cause of the stroke.
Yatung’s liability was reduced by 20 percent as Chen had refused to seek medical treatment after being diagnosed with multiple health problems, the court said, adding that the company must pay the Chen family and 42 percent of the costs of litigation.
PIVOTAL ROLE: Taiwan’s importance in the global chip supply chain can be bolstered by domestic equipment manufacturing, President Tsai Ing-wen said Efforts must be made to better secure Taiwan’s place in the global supply chain by localizing production of equipment and facilities used by the semiconductor industry, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday. Tsai discussed the issue during a meeting with representatives from the Taiwan Electronic Equipment Industry Association at the Presidential Office in Taipei. Product shortages throughout the COVID-19 pandemic — particularly of automotive chips — highlighted the pivotal role of Taiwan in the global supply chain, she said. Tsai thanked the association for cooperating with the government on the shared goal of localizing production of important semiconductor industry equipment.
TRACING UNDER WAY: The CECC has identified six transmission chains among 25 recently confirmed COVID-19 cases, including those linked to a restaurant and a bank The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 54 new COVID-19 infections — 44 imported and 10 local — and identified six transmission chains among local cases. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said the imported cases are 18 who tested positive upon arrival at the airport and 26 who tested positive during quarantine. Of the local cases, seven are associated with a cluster infection at a Tasty Steak (西堤牛排) outlet in Taoyuan’s Zhongli District (中壢), one is linked to a family of four with COVID-19 reported on Monday, one is a family member of an
BILINGUAL NATION 2030: Those interested can apply online, while recruitment would continue until all of the positions are filled, the Ministry of Education said The recruitment of foreign English teachers for elementary and junior-high schools would be expanded in the 2022-2023 school year as part of Taiwan’s efforts to become a bilingual country, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said yesterday. In a statement, the ministry said that it has since 2004 hired 81 foreign nationals per year to teach English in 16 smaller counties and cities to build a better English-learning environment for students. However, for the 2022-2023 school year, the number of foreign English teachers recruited would increase to 531, with some of them to be posted to Taipei, New Taipei City, Taoyuan, Taichung, Tainan
Taiwan’s 5G service would not interfere with civil aviation, as there is a broad guard frequency band between the two systems, the National Communications Commission (NCC) said yesterday. The 5G system’s possible risks to flight safety came under scrutiny after the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) last week warned that 5G services in the C-band spectrum might interfere with radio altimeters on certain types of aircraft, which could prevent a plane from stopping on the runway after landing. Pilots use radio altimeters when landing under low-visibility. Major US carriers last week also said that 5G service plans offered by AT&T and Verizon