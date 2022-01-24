Bus company ordered to pay driver over stroke

POOR CONDITIONS: The children of a bus driver sued Yatung Transportation after he suffered a stroke following 33 consecutive 14-hour workdays in 2018

By Chang Wen-chuan and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The Taipei District Court on Tuesday ordered Yatung Transportation (亞通通運) to pay NT$13.69 million (NT$494,224) to a former shuttle bus driver who had a stroke after working for 33 consecutive days.

The ruling can be appealed.

The court said the company is to blame for the health condition of the driver, surnamed Chen (陳), who was left in a vegetative state following the stroke in September 2018.

Chen’s two children sued Yatung for medical expenses, loss of income, and pain and suffering caused by the stroke, the court said.

Chen was employed by Yatung as a shuttle bus driver for Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport employees from 2010 to 2018, it said.

In the four months before his stroke, Chen drove a shuttle between Taipei and Taoyuan, a route that began at 4am, it added.

Chen routinely worked 14-hour shifts and had little rest, as drivers were expected to perform vehicle maintenance, as well as fuel, clean and prepare the vehicles during breaks, the court said.

Chen accrued average overtime of 80 hours per month from May to August 2018, while his overtime for August alone was 100 hours over 33 consecutive workdays, it said.

Yatung’s lawyers said that Chen’s poor health was the immediate cause of the stroke, rather than the company’s labor policies, the court said.

Chen had high blood pressure and blood lipid levels, and smoked 30 cigarettes a day, the court cited Yatung’s lawyers as saying.

However, the court rejected the argument, saying doctors at National Taiwan University Hospital had written that Chen’s working conditions were the direct cause of the stroke.

Yatung’s liability was reduced by 20 percent as Chen had refused to seek medical treatment after being diagnosed with multiple health problems, the court said, adding that the company must pay the Chen family and 42 percent of the costs of litigation.