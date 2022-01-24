Temple scraps popular events amid COVID-19 surge

Zinan Temple (紫南宮) in Nantou County’s Jhushan Township (竹山) yesterday said that it would not distribute commemorative lucky coins on Lunar New Year’s Day, which is Feb. 1 this year, due to a surge in local COVID-19 infections.

The temple is one of the largest in Taiwan worshiping Tudigong (土地公, the Earth God).

It has also canceled its traditional chih ting chiu (吃丁酒) feast scheduled for the 16th day of the first month of the lunar calendar. The two are the temple’s most important and popular annual events and have been canceled for the first time.

People worship at Zinan Temple in Nantou County’s Jhushan Township yesterday. Photo: CNA

Temple management committee head Chuang Chiu-an (莊秋安) said he made the decision after praying to Tudigong about whether to hold the events this year.

The decision came after the Ministry of the Interior on Saturday suspended religious activities at places of worship that attract large crowds, such as parades and burning incense sticks, where social distancing cannot be maintained.

For activities that could attract more than 500 attendees at places of worship, organizers need to present an infection prevention plan and would only be permitted to proceed after obtaining permission from the local government, the ministry said.

The distribution of lucky coins normally attracts tens of thousands of people, while the feast treats worshipers to sesame oil chicken soup.

The feast started from the practice of presenting chickens as offerings to Tudigong on the 15th day of the first month of the lunar calendar by families who had a son in the previous year.