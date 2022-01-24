Zinan Temple (紫南宮) in Nantou County’s Jhushan Township (竹山) yesterday said that it would not distribute commemorative lucky coins on Lunar New Year’s Day, which is Feb. 1 this year, due to a surge in local COVID-19 infections.
The temple is one of the largest in Taiwan worshiping Tudigong (土地公, the Earth God).
It has also canceled its traditional chih ting chiu (吃丁酒) feast scheduled for the 16th day of the first month of the lunar calendar. The two are the temple’s most important and popular annual events and have been canceled for the first time.
Photo: CNA
Temple management committee head Chuang Chiu-an (莊秋安) said he made the decision after praying to Tudigong about whether to hold the events this year.
The decision came after the Ministry of the Interior on Saturday suspended religious activities at places of worship that attract large crowds, such as parades and burning incense sticks, where social distancing cannot be maintained.
For activities that could attract more than 500 attendees at places of worship, organizers need to present an infection prevention plan and would only be permitted to proceed after obtaining permission from the local government, the ministry said.
The distribution of lucky coins normally attracts tens of thousands of people, while the feast treats worshipers to sesame oil chicken soup.
The feast started from the practice of presenting chickens as offerings to Tudigong on the 15th day of the first month of the lunar calendar by families who had a son in the previous year.
PIVOTAL ROLE: Taiwan’s importance in the global chip supply chain can be bolstered by domestic equipment manufacturing, President Tsai Ing-wen said Efforts must be made to better secure Taiwan’s place in the global supply chain by localizing production of equipment and facilities used by the semiconductor industry, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday. Tsai discussed the issue during a meeting with representatives from the Taiwan Electronic Equipment Industry Association at the Presidential Office in Taipei. Product shortages throughout the COVID-19 pandemic — particularly of automotive chips — highlighted the pivotal role of Taiwan in the global supply chain, she said. Tsai thanked the association for cooperating with the government on the shared goal of localizing production of important semiconductor industry equipment.
TRACING UNDER WAY: The CECC has identified six transmission chains among 25 recently confirmed COVID-19 cases, including those linked to a restaurant and a bank The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 54 new COVID-19 infections — 44 imported and 10 local — and identified six transmission chains among local cases. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said the imported cases are 18 who tested positive upon arrival at the airport and 26 who tested positive during quarantine. Of the local cases, seven are associated with a cluster infection at a Tasty Steak (西堤牛排) outlet in Taoyuan’s Zhongli District (中壢), one is linked to a family of four with COVID-19 reported on Monday, one is a family member of an
BILINGUAL NATION 2030: Those interested can apply online, while recruitment would continue until all of the positions are filled, the Ministry of Education said The recruitment of foreign English teachers for elementary and junior-high schools would be expanded in the 2022-2023 school year as part of Taiwan’s efforts to become a bilingual country, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said yesterday. In a statement, the ministry said that it has since 2004 hired 81 foreign nationals per year to teach English in 16 smaller counties and cities to build a better English-learning environment for students. However, for the 2022-2023 school year, the number of foreign English teachers recruited would increase to 531, with some of them to be posted to Taipei, New Taipei City, Taoyuan, Taichung, Tainan
Taiwan’s 5G service would not interfere with civil aviation, as there is a broad guard frequency band between the two systems, the National Communications Commission (NCC) said yesterday. The 5G system’s possible risks to flight safety came under scrutiny after the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) last week warned that 5G services in the C-band spectrum might interfere with radio altimeters on certain types of aircraft, which could prevent a plane from stopping on the runway after landing. Pilots use radio altimeters when landing under low-visibility. Major US carriers last week also said that 5G service plans offered by AT&T and Verizon