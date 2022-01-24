The physical fitness of elementary and junior-high school students has significantly improved in the past 10 years after a majority of school districts across the nation listed it as a factor to be considered for high-school enrollment, the Sports Administration said on Thursday.
Students in school districts that consider physical fitness test results a factor in the high-school admission process are fitter than those from districts that do not, it said.
To understand changes in students’ physical fitness, the agency last year tasked National Sun Yat-sen University with analyzing 19.36 million physical fitness test results collected from students in ninth grade and below between the 2009 and 2018 school years.
Photo: Liao Chen-huei, Taipei Times
The physical fitness test examines a student’s body mass index and waist-to-hip ratio, as well as performance in standing long jump, bent-knee curl-ups, sit-and-reach and running or walking (1,600m for junior-high school boys, 800m for junior-high school girls, 800m for elementary-school students), it said.
The standing long jump tests a student’s power, while bent-knee curl-ups test their muscular strength and endurance. Sit-and-reach and running or walking test their flexibility and cardio-respiratory fitness respectively, it said.
“The data gathered in the past 10 years show that students are faring better in physical fitness tests, with dramatic improvements shown in cardio-respiratory fitness tests. This shows that more students have developed workout habits,” Sports Administration Deputy Director-General Lin Che-hung (林哲宏) told a news conference.
In the 2017 school year, junior high school boys spent an average of 544.27 seconds running or walking 1,600m, down from 592.01 seconds in the 2009 school year, the agency’s data showed.
Meanwhile, students in school districts that considered physical fitness test results fared better in standing long-jump, 800m and 1600m run or walk, the agency said.
In the 2014 school year, girls in school districts that considered physical fitness test results in high-school enrollment took an average of 276.31 seconds to finish an 800m run or walk, while those in school districts that did not consider test results finished a 800m run or walk in an average of 280.95 seconds, data showed.
“This is a good sign. It shows that more people are aware of the importance of keeping students physically fit,” Lin said.
Of the 15 large school districts in the Comprehensive Assessment Program for Junior High School Students, only greater Taipei (Taipei, New Taipei City and Keelung), the Hsinchu-Miaoli district, the Taichung-Nantou district and Taitung do not take physical fitness tests into account during high-school evaluations, the agency said.
PIVOTAL ROLE: Taiwan’s importance in the global chip supply chain can be bolstered by domestic equipment manufacturing, President Tsai Ing-wen said Efforts must be made to better secure Taiwan’s place in the global supply chain by localizing production of equipment and facilities used by the semiconductor industry, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday. Tsai discussed the issue during a meeting with representatives from the Taiwan Electronic Equipment Industry Association at the Presidential Office in Taipei. Product shortages throughout the COVID-19 pandemic — particularly of automotive chips — highlighted the pivotal role of Taiwan in the global supply chain, she said. Tsai thanked the association for cooperating with the government on the shared goal of localizing production of important semiconductor industry equipment.
TRACING UNDER WAY: The CECC has identified six transmission chains among 25 recently confirmed COVID-19 cases, including those linked to a restaurant and a bank The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 54 new COVID-19 infections — 44 imported and 10 local — and identified six transmission chains among local cases. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said the imported cases are 18 who tested positive upon arrival at the airport and 26 who tested positive during quarantine. Of the local cases, seven are associated with a cluster infection at a Tasty Steak (西堤牛排) outlet in Taoyuan’s Zhongli District (中壢), one is linked to a family of four with COVID-19 reported on Monday, one is a family member of an
BILINGUAL NATION 2030: Those interested can apply online, while recruitment would continue until all of the positions are filled, the Ministry of Education said The recruitment of foreign English teachers for elementary and junior-high schools would be expanded in the 2022-2023 school year as part of Taiwan’s efforts to become a bilingual country, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said yesterday. In a statement, the ministry said that it has since 2004 hired 81 foreign nationals per year to teach English in 16 smaller counties and cities to build a better English-learning environment for students. However, for the 2022-2023 school year, the number of foreign English teachers recruited would increase to 531, with some of them to be posted to Taipei, New Taipei City, Taoyuan, Taichung, Tainan
Taiwan’s 5G service would not interfere with civil aviation, as there is a broad guard frequency band between the two systems, the National Communications Commission (NCC) said yesterday. The 5G system’s possible risks to flight safety came under scrutiny after the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) last week warned that 5G services in the C-band spectrum might interfere with radio altimeters on certain types of aircraft, which could prevent a plane from stopping on the runway after landing. Pilots use radio altimeters when landing under low-visibility. Major US carriers last week also said that 5G service plans offered by AT&T and Verizon