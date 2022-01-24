MOFA welcomes AUKMIN’s stand

GROWING CONSENSUS: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its thanks to Australia and the UK, saying that the two countries are important friends of Taiwan

Staff writer, with CNA





The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) yesterday welcomed a joint resolution by Australian and British ministers stressing the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, as well as support for Taiwan’s international participation.

The joint statement was released following an Australia-UK Ministerial Consultations (AUKMIN) meeting on Friday. The participants were Australian Minister of Foreign Affairs Marise Payne, Australian Minister of Defence Peter Dutton, British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Liz Truss and British Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace.

In a section titled “Supporting Regional Stability Through a Positive Vision and Posture,” the ministers said that they “underscored the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and encouraged the peaceful resolution of cross-strait issues without the threat or use of force or coercion.”

From left, British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Liz Truss, British Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace, Australian Minister of Foreign Affairs Marise Payne and Australian Minister of Defence Peter Dutton pose for a photograph ahead of an Australia-UK Ministerial Consultations meeting at Admiralty House in Sydney on Friday. Photo: AP

“They expressed support for Taiwan’s meaningful participation in international organisations, as a member where statehood is not a prerequisite, and as an observer or guest where it is,” the AUKMIN statement said.

The ministry expressed its thanks to Australia and the UK for highlighting these issues, saying that the two nations are important friends in the Indo-Pacific region who share values with Taiwan, and that Taiwan would continue working with like-minded nations to safeguard cross-strait and regional peace, stability and prosperity.

Leaders of the world’s leading democracies have reached a consensus on the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, ministry deputy spokesman Tsuei Ching-lin (崔靜麟) said, citing a Jan. 6 meeting between Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, a talk held on Thursday last week by Japanese and French ministers, and Friday’s conference between US President Joe Biden and Kishida.