The Control Yuan on Thursday urged the Executive Yuan to have agencies review their migrant worker policies to address a labor shortage and maintain the nation’s competitiveness.
The Ministry of Labor should discuss with agencies issues such as how to handle migrant workers who have left their original employers, and the expansion of recruitment and retention of migrant workers, the Control Yuan said in a report.
The policy reviews should not jeopardize job opportunities for local residents, said the report, which the government watchdog wrote to consider ways to address the effects of Taiwan’s aging population on the economy.
Photo: CNA
The report cited National Development Council estimates that the numbers of people in the 20-24, 25-34 and 35-44 age brackets would experience negative growth by 2030, meaning that the working-age population would decline every year after that.
LOW EXPECTATIONS
In addition, the labor force is expected to grow only 0.2 percent between last year and 2030, down from 0.8 percent the previous decade, as the proportion of people older than 55 increases from 16.6 percent in 2020 to 23.8 percent in 2030, the report said.
Even as the working-age population looks set to decline, the demand for labor is on the rise as more companies produce goods in Taiwan rather than overseas due to trade friction between the US and China, it said.
As the population ages, there would also be more demand for caregivers.
LABOR TRENDS
Companies have tried to bolster their workforces by hiring workers from overseas, and families have come to rely on migrants as caregivers in the past few years.
Those trends have turned what was seen as a supplementary labor force into a replacement workforce for Taiwan’s aging society and for Taiwanese who prefer to do other jobs, the report said.
Despite rising demand, the number of migrant workers in Taiwan has fallen from 718,058 at the end of 2019 to 669,992 at the end of last year, due to COVID-19 restrictions that have limited the ability of migrant workers to enter the nation.
Of those, 443,104 were employed in industrial sectors, such as manufacturing and construction, and 226,888 worked in social welfare jobs, such as caregiving, ministry data showed.
As of the end of November last year, there were 55,243 migrant workers who were no longer with their original employers and unaccounted for in Taiwan, ministry data showed.
The Control Yuan said that a rethink of regulations governing the employment of overseas workers and immigration policies for skilled workers who have performed well is necessary, the report said.
