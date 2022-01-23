Lacquer artist Wang Qing-shuang (王清霜), poet Lee Min-yung (李敏勇) and conductor Lu Shao-chia (呂紹嘉) are the recipients of this year’s National Cultural Award, the Ministry of Cultural Affairs said.
The three have made monumental contributions in their fields that led to the recognition of Taiwan’s arts and culture on the international stage, the ministry said in a news release on Wednesday, adding that the award is the nation’s highest cultural honor and recognizes the lifetime achievements of its recipients.
Wang is a master in making lacquerware and an educator known for taka maki-e, a type of lacquerware that requires intricate handwork, the ministry said, adding that he was one of the first Taiwanese lacquer artists to be trained in Japan.
In 2010, Wang was declared an intangible cultural heritage by the ministry because of his importance in preserving the lacquer craft, and was awarded the Order of Brilliant Star with Grand Cordon in 2016, it said.
Lee is a prolific writer of poems, novels, essays, social commentary and translations, as well as an advocate who is deeply engaged in Taiwanese society, the ministry said.
In 1991, Lee organized the so-called “47 Society” consisting of academics, writers, politicians and activists who were born in 1947, and later helped to create the National 228 Museum, it said.
Lu is one the most renowned conductors of classical music in Taiwan and rose to fame in 1994 when he was substituted for the Munich Symphony Orchestra’s regular conductor, the ministry said.
In 2010, Lu returned to Taiwan to become the music director of the National Symphony Orchestra, which he remained for the next decade, including tours in Berlin, Milan, Paris, Shanghai and Tokyo, among others, it said.
His other honors include winning the Concours Internationale Jeunesse Chef d’Orchestre in Besancon, France, and the Concorso Internazionale per Direttori d’Orchestra Antonio Pedrotti in Trento, Italy, as well as being awarded the Rhineland-Palatinate Peter Cornelius plaque, the ministry said.
