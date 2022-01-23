Transgender athlete rules stir debate among groups

CLEAR PLAN NEEDED: The National High School Games rule change could affect students seeking admission into universities, the Principals’ Association chairman said

Staff writer, with CNA





Education groups on Thursday called for careful planning in allowing transgender and intersex athletes to compete under the gender of their choice in next year’s National High School Games.

The Chinese Taipei School Sport Federation, which handles the games, in November last year added to the event’s regulations that transgender and intersex athletes would be allowed to compete “across gender lines” in the 2023 school year, a groundbreaking change that mostly flew under the radar until the sports body confirmed it on Wednesday.

Previously, transgender and intersex students competed based on the gender stated on their national identification card.

Detailed eligibility and competition rules have not been finalized, as they must be drafted by the Sports Administration, the federation said.

Representatives of education groups said that the lack of specifics would make it difficult to plan for the rule changes.

Principals’ Association chairman Chang Hsin-wu (張信務) said that he was supportive of the participation of transgender athletes in sports, which has become an international trend, but careful judgements must be made on issues such as which sports would be affected, and identifying and evaluating athlete eligibility.

The change could also have implications for students seeking admission into sports-related fields at universities, as their performance in the National High School Games could affect which universities accept them, Chang said.

He seemed to be suggesting that the inclusion of transgender athletes competing under a different gender would affect whether other student athletes would get accepted at their chosen universities.

The interests and rights of students in pursuing higher education should be addressed at least three years before implementing rule changes, Chang said.

“Scores obtained now should not be able to be used right away to admit a student into a university next year,” he said.

National Alliance of Presidents of Parents’ Associations chairman Pan Pin-jui (潘品睿) said that the implementation of the rules should be planned thoroughly, including having a contingency plan, because mistakes could cause a public backlash.

The Sports Administration should write out a complete plan and hold a public hearing on it so that students and their parents could fully grasp the situation and voice their opinions, Pan said.

That would allow the public to determine whether certain proposals or models are acceptable, and prevent rash government decisions, Pan said.

Lin Hsiu-ching (林秀卿), a section head in the Sports Administration’s school physical education division, said that transgender athletes would be allowed to compete in the National High School Games because of a prior case in which a transgender student was unable to compete in their gender category.

“Sports are healthy for the mind and body, and we should welcome those outside the binary gender norm and move toward the global trend of allowing transgender students a chance to participate,” she said.

The Sports Administration plans to hold seminars on the rule change across the country in July, when a draft of the regulations would be available, Lin said.

This would give people time to grasp the changes before more detailed competition regulations are announced in November, she said.

The Sports Administration is focused on proceeding with the change, but is open to making adjustments to the rules before the plan takes effect, she added.