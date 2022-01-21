Yunlin County Commissioner Chang Li-shan (張麗善) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and her family have become embroiled in allegations of illegal construction and using public land.
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Michelle Lin (林楚茵) yesterday said that the site of the family’s residence — known as “Chingpu Palace” — in Yunlin County’s Huwei Township (虎尾) is zoned as farmland.
The regulations require that the home not exceed 10 percent of the site and that 90 percent be used for agriculture, she said.
Citing aerial photographs and data from the county’s land registry office, Lin said that the home occupies 479m2, which is more than 10 percent of the site’s 3,743m2.
Illegal construction on the site has grown, as most of the land has been paved over and made into parking spaces, driveways and gardens, she added.
The property is registered to Chang Li-shan’s elder brother, Chang Jung-wei (張榮味), a KMT member who was county commissioner from 1999 to 2005 and speaker of the Yunlin County Council from 1990 to 1998.
Chang Jung-wei has been the most powerful figure in Yunlin County over the past two decades, political pundits said, citing past litigation.
New allegations regarding “Chingpu Palace” followed media reports earlier this week that three Control Yuan members have been tasked with conducting an investigation into allegations of land grabbing and illegal deforestation on a mountain slope in the county’s Douliu City (斗六市) by Chang Li-shan’s younger brother, Chang Chi-meng (張啟盟).
In January last year, Douliu residents filed complaints about the site and requested an investigation, while an inspection by the Forestry Bureau found that sand and gravel had been illegally excavated on public land, resulting in extensive erosion and environmental damage.
Last month, prosecutors indicted Chang Chi-meng and his wife for contravening the Soil and Water Conservation Act (水土保持法). A court hearing is pending, while the couple has already been fined NT$180,000.
Lin said that local government officials had allegedly blocked earlier investigations because Chang Li-shan is a member of the Chang family.
Chang Li-shan said that “Chingpu Palace” was built in compliance with regulations, and the county government has followed the law in handling the cases.
Earlier in the week, Chang Li-shan accused the Control Yuan members of politically persecuting her family because of the local elections in November.
However, the investigation into Chang Chi-meng was planned in November last year after local residents complained in February, the Control Yuan said in a statement, adding that there was no political interference and no connection with the elections.
