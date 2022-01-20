A Ministry of Labor official is encouraging migrant workers to sign up for an annual model foreign worker competition to win cash prizes and a chance to meet Taiwan’s president.
Migrant workers can enter the 2022 National Model Foreign Worker competition by asking their employers or brokers to apply for them at their local labor department, said Huang Wei-cheng (黃偉誠), a section head in the Workforce Development Agency’s Cross-Border Workforce Management Division.
Each department would then provide a shortlist to the ministry, from which it would select five winners, Huang added.
Employers should ask their local labor department about application deadlines soon, because the ministry has given them until the end of this month to turn in their candidates, he said.
A panel of experts would review the candidates’ skills, work achievements and recommendation letters before selecting three winners from among the industry candidates and two from among the caregiver candidates, Huang said.
The winners would each receive a cash prize of about NT$10,000, be honored at a ceremony and meet President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), he said.
The winners are to be notified before May 1, which is Labor Day.
The competition was held for the first time last year, and the ministry received 45 candidates from local labor departments across the nation, Huang said.
“We organized the competition as a way to thank migrant workers for their hard work, because they look after our patients and contribute to our economic advancement,” Huang said.
One of the winners last year was Filipina Manlangit Mary Grace Rosales from Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp in Hsinchu, ministry data showed.
Rosales was said to be an “excellent employee” because of her ability to complete her tasks and help others, while also proposing ways to improve the company’s operations, ministry records showed.
Another winner was Indonesian home nursing assistant Sukadi Sulastri of Taipei who was said to always pay close attention to the condition of the person she was looking after, the ministry said.
She is fluent in Chinese and English, and also completed a bachelor’s degree at National Open University of Taiwan while working in Taiwan, ministry records showed.
Migrant workers have become an integral part of Taiwanese society, with 675,672 working in Taiwan as of the end of November last year, ministry data showed.
President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration is seeking to join an Indo-Pacific economic framework being planned by the US, a senior official said. The government is paying close attention to the regional economic pact being touted by US President Joe Biden, although too few details have emerged from Washington for Taipei to make specific plans, the official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity. The US is expected to launch the Indo-Pacific economic framework next month after negotiations with Australia, India and Japan, the official said. The economic initiative is to tackle trade facilitation, standards for the digital economy and technology, supply-chain resiliency and
PIVOTAL ROLE: Taiwan’s importance in the global chip supply chain can be bolstered by domestic equipment manufacturing, President Tsai Ing-wen said Efforts must be made to better secure Taiwan’s place in the global supply chain by localizing production of equipment and facilities used by the semiconductor industry, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday. Tsai discussed the issue during a meeting with representatives from the Taiwan Electronic Equipment Industry Association at the Presidential Office in Taipei. Product shortages throughout the COVID-19 pandemic — particularly of automotive chips — highlighted the pivotal role of Taiwan in the global supply chain, she said. Tsai thanked the association for cooperating with the government on the shared goal of localizing production of important semiconductor industry equipment.
‘NEW YEAR GIFT’: While the MAC called the song propaganda, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office said that it addressed the homesickness of ‘Taiwanese compatriots’ A pro-unification pop song aired on Chinese television earlier this month would only further sour Taiwanese sentiment toward China, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said on Wednesday. The music video for We Sing the Same Song (我們同唱一首歌), which aired on China Central Television, features Chinese artists performing alongside Taiwanese singers Jam Hsiao (蕭敬騰), Ouyang Nana (歐陽娜娜) and Chen Li-nong (陳立農). The lyrics were reportedly written by Taiwanese lyricist Vincent Fang (方文山), known for his collaborations with Jay Chou (周杰倫), to music composed by a Chinese musician. Sung in Chinese and Hoklo (commonly known as Taiwanese), the song is about three Taiwanese siblings who
SEPARATE CASE? A woman tested positive when she went with her daughter to be tested, because her daughter had taken the same bus to school as a steakhouse worker The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 10 local COVID-19 cases, six of whom had visited a steakhouse in Taoyuan where an infection cluster has been reported. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that of the 10 local infections, one case — No. 17,928 — is a Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport disease prevention staffer who works in the area where inbound travelers collect their saliva for a COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, and sometimes at the fever screening station. The staffer had tested negative in a PCR test on Jan. 9 and