Labor ministry official promotes ‘model worker’ contest for migrant employees

Staff writer, with CNA





A Ministry of Labor official is encouraging migrant workers to sign up for an annual model foreign worker competition to win cash prizes and a chance to meet Taiwan’s president.

Migrant workers can enter the 2022 National Model Foreign Worker competition by asking their employers or brokers to apply for them at their local labor department, said Huang Wei-cheng (黃偉誠), a section head in the Workforce Development Agency’s Cross-Border Workforce Management Division.

Each department would then provide a shortlist to the ministry, from which it would select five winners, Huang added.

Employers should ask their local labor department about application deadlines soon, because the ministry has given them until the end of this month to turn in their candidates, he said.

A panel of experts would review the candidates’ skills, work achievements and recommendation letters before selecting three winners from among the industry candidates and two from among the caregiver candidates, Huang said.

The winners would each receive a cash prize of about NT$10,000, be honored at a ceremony and meet President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), he said.

The winners are to be notified before May 1, which is Labor Day.

The competition was held for the first time last year, and the ministry received 45 candidates from local labor departments across the nation, Huang said.

“We organized the competition as a way to thank migrant workers for their hard work, because they look after our patients and contribute to our economic advancement,” Huang said.

One of the winners last year was Filipina Manlangit Mary Grace Rosales from Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp in Hsinchu, ministry data showed.

Rosales was said to be an “excellent employee” because of her ability to complete her tasks and help others, while also proposing ways to improve the company’s operations, ministry records showed.

Another winner was Indonesian home nursing assistant Sukadi Sulastri of Taipei who was said to always pay close attention to the condition of the person she was looking after, the ministry said.

She is fluent in Chinese and English, and also completed a bachelor’s degree at National Open University of Taiwan while working in Taiwan, ministry records showed.

Migrant workers have become an integral part of Taiwanese society, with 675,672 working in Taiwan as of the end of November last year, ministry data showed.