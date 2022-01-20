The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 54 new COVID-19 infections — 44 imported and 10 local — and identified six transmission chains among local cases.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said the imported cases are 18 who tested positive upon arrival at the airport and 26 who tested positive during quarantine.
Of the local cases, seven are associated with a cluster infection at a Tasty Steak (西堤牛排) outlet in Taoyuan’s Zhongli District (中壢), one is linked to a family of four with COVID-19 reported on Monday, one is a family member of an infected nurse at Far Eastern Memorial Hospital in New Taipei City’s Banciao District (板橋) and one is a vendor at Danan Market (大湳市場) in Taoyuan, he said.
Photo: CNA
Chen said that five of the cases linked to the steakhouse include two classmates of an infected child — case No. 18,053 — who ate at the restaurant with his family on Jan. 9, as well as the parents and a sister of one of the classmates.
One of the two other cases linked to the restaurant cluster is a man in his 60s, who visited the venue on Jan. 7. Six among his family of seven who went to the restaurant with him have tested positive, Chen said.
The last case is a child who visited the restaurant on Jan. 9 with her mother, he said.
The CECC on Monday reported a cluster infection with an unclear infection source among a family of four in Hsinchu.
Chen yesterday said a new case — No. 18,082 — is a friend of the parents and they had a meal together on Tuesday last week.
He said contact tracing found that case No. 18,082 had visited the same place at about the same time on Jan. 9 as an infected employee at the Zhongli branch of the Union Bank of Taiwan.
Eighteen bank employees have so far tested positive for COVID-19.
Testing and contact tracing would be conducted to further clarify whether the infected family of four might have contracted the disease from case No. 18,082, Chen added.
The son of an infected nurse at Far Eastern Memorial Hospital — case No. 17,967 — also tested positive, he said.
The nurse was infected with the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, but the virus strain is not the same as in other local cluster infections, and is similar to strains found in cases imported from Europe or the US, Chen said.
The center is awaiting a complete genome sequencing result for further analysis, he said.
One of the new local infections — case No. 18,119 — is a woman in her 50s who is a vendor at Danan Market, Chen said.
Contact tracing has found no links between her and the clusters at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, the bank or the restaurant, he said.
Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, said genome sequencing results from 25 recent local cases show a transmission chain linked to airport janitors, a personal care aide, the bank employees and the steakhouse, and it continues to spread.
Six transmission chains have so far been found among the recent infections, Lo said.
President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration is seeking to join an Indo-Pacific economic framework being planned by the US, a senior official said. The government is paying close attention to the regional economic pact being touted by US President Joe Biden, although too few details have emerged from Washington for Taipei to make specific plans, the official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity. The US is expected to launch the Indo-Pacific economic framework next month after negotiations with Australia, India and Japan, the official said. The economic initiative is to tackle trade facilitation, standards for the digital economy and technology, supply-chain resiliency and
PIVOTAL ROLE: Taiwan’s importance in the global chip supply chain can be bolstered by domestic equipment manufacturing, President Tsai Ing-wen said Efforts must be made to better secure Taiwan’s place in the global supply chain by localizing production of equipment and facilities used by the semiconductor industry, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday. Tsai discussed the issue during a meeting with representatives from the Taiwan Electronic Equipment Industry Association at the Presidential Office in Taipei. Product shortages throughout the COVID-19 pandemic — particularly of automotive chips — highlighted the pivotal role of Taiwan in the global supply chain, she said. Tsai thanked the association for cooperating with the government on the shared goal of localizing production of important semiconductor industry equipment.
‘NEW YEAR GIFT’: While the MAC called the song propaganda, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office said that it addressed the homesickness of ‘Taiwanese compatriots’ A pro-unification pop song aired on Chinese television earlier this month would only further sour Taiwanese sentiment toward China, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said on Wednesday. The music video for We Sing the Same Song (我們同唱一首歌), which aired on China Central Television, features Chinese artists performing alongside Taiwanese singers Jam Hsiao (蕭敬騰), Ouyang Nana (歐陽娜娜) and Chen Li-nong (陳立農). The lyrics were reportedly written by Taiwanese lyricist Vincent Fang (方文山), known for his collaborations with Jay Chou (周杰倫), to music composed by a Chinese musician. Sung in Chinese and Hoklo (commonly known as Taiwanese), the song is about three Taiwanese siblings who
SEPARATE CASE? A woman tested positive when she went with her daughter to be tested, because her daughter had taken the same bus to school as a steakhouse worker The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 10 local COVID-19 cases, six of whom had visited a steakhouse in Taoyuan where an infection cluster has been reported. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that of the 10 local infections, one case — No. 17,928 — is a Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport disease prevention staffer who works in the area where inbound travelers collect their saliva for a COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, and sometimes at the fever screening station. The staffer had tested negative in a PCR test on Jan. 9 and