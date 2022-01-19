The Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) yesterday said that it aims to have lawmakers deliberate a draft “Taiwan railway corporation act” in the next legislative session.
Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) was speaking at the ministry’s new year news conference when asked about progress on reforming the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) and turning it into a state-run corporation.
When Wang took office in April last year, his No. 1 pledge was to accomplish the transformation in three years.
Photo: Cheng Wei-chi, Taipei Times
As a 134-year-old railway service, the TRA faces tremendous operational challenges due to antiquated facilities and a failure to train young employees to replenish an aging workforce, Wang told reporters.
The public has called for comprehensive reform of the agency following the derailments of a Puyuma Express train in 2018 and a Taroko Express train last year, he said, adding that reform remains a top priority at the ministry this year.
“Last year, we reinforced the supervision and management of construction sites along railway lines and addressed the safety issues at high-risk railway sections. We also increased the maintenance capacity for railway lines, and established a clear reward and punishment system for employees,” he said.
“This year, we will push for an amendment to the Railway Act (鐵路法) and a draft act that would transform the TRA from a government agency into a state-run corporation. We will also introduce a safety management system similar to that used in the civil aviation industry to control the quality of the railway service,” he added.
Wang said that he has begun meeting with representatives of the Taiwan Railways Labor Union to explain about the necessity and benefits of the agency becoming a state-run corporation, adding that union members have also proposed some constructive ideas.
“We still need to communicate with union members about the details of the bill, but our goal is to have lawmakers deliberate the draft act at the upcoming legislative session,” Wang said.
The union said on its Web site that the ministry’s plan to establish a “Taiwan Railway Corp” is a scam, adding that the reform should instead focus on enhancing the safety of the railway system.
Union members also questioned whether the ministry’s plan would significantly improve the financial soundness of the agency, which has accumulated more than NT$400 billion (US$14.48 billion) in debt over the years, according to media reports.
Union members have proposed that the government budget more money to fund the TRA’s pension funds and long-term debts, while waiving about NT$130 billion in short-term debt.
TRA Director-General Tu Wei (杜微) said that the agency is exploring ways to deal with debts accumulated due to being charged with implementing national policies, as long as it lead to positive development as a state-run corporation.
Some of the union members’ suggestions are to become part of the reform plan, he added.
In related news, Wang confirmed that the ministry would next week review plans to construct a high-speed rail extension line to Yilan and an MRT line between Taipei and Keelung.
If the reviews go smoothly, the plans would be reviewed by members of the environmental impact assessment committee after the Lunar New Year holiday, Deputy Minister of Transportation and Communications Allen Hu (胡湘麟) said.
“We have no control over when the projects will be approved by the committee,” Hu said. “The committee might take longer to review the high-speed rail extension line, which has avoided the catchment area for the Feitsui Reservoir (翡翠水庫), but would still pass through a geologically sensitive zone.”
President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration is seeking to join an Indo-Pacific economic framework being planned by the US, a senior official said. The government is paying close attention to the regional economic pact being touted by US President Joe Biden, although too few details have emerged from Washington for Taipei to make specific plans, the official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity. The US is expected to launch the Indo-Pacific economic framework next month after negotiations with Australia, India and Japan, the official said. The economic initiative is to tackle trade facilitation, standards for the digital economy and technology, supply-chain resiliency and
‘NEW YEAR GIFT’: While the MAC called the song propaganda, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office said that it addressed the homesickness of ‘Taiwanese compatriots’ A pro-unification pop song aired on Chinese television earlier this month would only further sour Taiwanese sentiment toward China, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said on Wednesday. The music video for We Sing the Same Song (我們同唱一首歌), which aired on China Central Television, features Chinese artists performing alongside Taiwanese singers Jam Hsiao (蕭敬騰), Ouyang Nana (歐陽娜娜) and Chen Li-nong (陳立農). The lyrics were reportedly written by Taiwanese lyricist Vincent Fang (方文山), known for his collaborations with Jay Chou (周杰倫), to music composed by a Chinese musician. Sung in Chinese and Hoklo (commonly known as Taiwanese), the song is about three Taiwanese siblings who
PIVOTAL ROLE: Taiwan’s importance in the global chip supply chain can be bolstered by domestic equipment manufacturing, President Tsai Ing-wen said Efforts must be made to better secure Taiwan’s place in the global supply chain by localizing production of equipment and facilities used by the semiconductor industry, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday. Tsai discussed the issue during a meeting with representatives from the Taiwan Electronic Equipment Industry Association at the Presidential Office in Taipei. Product shortages throughout the COVID-19 pandemic — particularly of automotive chips — highlighted the pivotal role of Taiwan in the global supply chain, she said. Tsai thanked the association for cooperating with the government on the shared goal of localizing production of important semiconductor industry equipment.
SEPARATE CASE? A woman tested positive when she went with her daughter to be tested, because her daughter had taken the same bus to school as a steakhouse worker The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 10 local COVID-19 cases, six of whom had visited a steakhouse in Taoyuan where an infection cluster has been reported. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that of the 10 local infections, one case — No. 17,928 — is a Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport disease prevention staffer who works in the area where inbound travelers collect their saliva for a COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, and sometimes at the fever screening station. The staffer had tested negative in a PCR test on Jan. 9 and