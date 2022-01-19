The Baishatun Matsu pilgrimage, one of the largest annual religious processions in the nation, is to be held from May 20 to 27, organizers said on Monday.
Hung Wen-hua (洪文華), head of the management committee at the Baishatun Gong Tian Temple in Miaoli County, said that the date was chosen by the sea goddess Matsu using divination blocks, a popular local religious practice used to seek guidance from deities.
The annual pilgrimage, which has been held for more than 200 years, is one of the two most important Matsu pilgrimages in Taiwan, the other being the Dajia Matsu pilgrimage.
Photo: Peng Chien-li, Taipei Times
Every year, the statue of the widely worshiped deity and protector of seafarers is placed in a palanquin and carried on the shoulders of worshipers for more than 400km from the Baishatun temple in Tongsiao Township (通霄) to Beigang Chaotian Temple in Yunlin County and back.
A ceremony was held at 1pm on Monday to seek Matsu’s decision about the departure date and also dates pertaining to activities surrounding the pilgrimage, Hung said.
According to the Miaoli temple, a pre-procession ritual that involves raising a banner to announce the start of this year’s event is to be held on May 16.
The Baishatun Matsu is scheduled to arrive in Beigang Township (北港) on May 22, after which the “Divine Spirit Renewal” ceremony is to begin at Chaotian Temple in Yunlin at midnight on May 23. This is an event where a fire will be lit for worshipers to take back to the Miaoli temple.
The sea goddess is to return to Baishatun on May 27, with the entire journey to last eight days and seven nights.
Devotees will have to apply 30 days in advance to participate in this year’s event, Hung said.
However, the annual procession could be canceled or postponed depending on the COVID-19 situation in Taiwan, he added.
The Baishatun Matsu pilgrimage was designated as a national intangible cultural asset in 2010, and it was chosen by the Ministry of the Interior in 2013 as among the top 100 religious scenes in Taiwan.
