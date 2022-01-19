Drink water to reduce stroke risks: doctor

By Hsu L-chuan and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer





A doctor urged people with cardiovascular conditions to drink more water to reduce the risks of stroke and heart attack especially when temperatures drop.

Chen Chieh-fan (陳介凡), director of Kaohsiung Municipal United Hospital’s emergency department, said that cases of stroke and heart attack across the city have surged 20 percent in the past few days.

Rapid temperature changes could induce blood vessel contractions and stress that trigger conditions such as heart failure, acute coronary syndrome, strokes and stomach ulcers, while cold air could trigger asthma attacks and worsen chronic pulmonary obstructive disease, he said.

Although the weather is not the sole cause of temperature changes, big swings in temperatures can lead to blood pressure changes and adrenaline secretions that tax the heart and lungs, he said.

While people should keep warm, physical inactivity and putting on too many clothes is a combination that can suppress thirst, causing dehydration and an increase in blood viscosity, he said.

Excessive blood viscosity is linked to the formation of blood clots that cause heart attacks and strokes, he said.

As most homes in Taiwan have no internal heating, people getting out of bed should ease themselves to room temperature or quickly put on clothes to minimize changes in temperature, he said.

People feeling the warning signs of a heart attack — including sudden chest pains, cold sweat or difficulty breathing — should seek medical attention immediately, Chen said.