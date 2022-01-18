Two construction workers have died and six were hurt after a hydraulic jack malfunctioned and caused scaffolding to collapse inside a 40m by 30m oil storage tank at the Port of Kaohsiung on Saturday.
The death of the second worker, who had been trapped inside the oil storage tank, was confirmed by city officials on Sunday.
A man surnamed Chung (鍾) showed no signs of life at the scene on Saturday, and was declared dead after being taken to hospital.
Six other workers were rushed to hospital and were treated for injuries including severe fractures and lacerations.
The workers are employed by Kaohsiung-based Yuan He Construction Co (元合工程行), which was contracted by CTCI Corp to do construction work at the harbor for China General Terminal and Distribution Corp.
CTCI Corp project manager Fu Kung-chiao (傅孔交) on Sunday said that two hydraulic jacks used to hold up an inner oil storage tank had malfunctioned at about 4pm on Saturday, bringing the scaffolding, which was 4m to 55m high, crashing down.
Fu rejected allegations that the workers were forced to work in a compromised environment, saying that safety checks before construction work began revealed no problems and the mechanical issues only occurred later.
Yuan He owner Hu Pao-yuan (胡寶元) said that the two deceased people had been working professionally for about 20 to 30 years.
On Sunday, Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) said that there was obvious negligence, and the workers’ employers would be held responsible and could face criminal charges.
Work at the site has been suspended until the working conditions are improved, Chen added, without specifying what improvements would be made.
The Kaohsiung Labor Affairs Bureau said that it would seek to charge those responsible following a thorough investigation, fining them up to NT$300,000 for contravening occupational safety laws.
RULES TIGHTENED: Passengers arriving from Sydney and Los Angeles tested positive for COVID-19, while passengers arriving from Seattle all tested negative Seventeen of the 217 passengers who arrived on long-haul at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport yesterday morning tested positive for COVID-19, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said, adding that the positivity rate was higher than expected. Yesterday was the first day that the government enforced stricter health guidelines for the testing of passengers arriving on long-haul flights. They must undergo a polymerase chain reaction test immediately after arriving at the nation’s international airports. Those who test positive are sent directly to hospitals to avoid spreading the virus to people working in and around the airports and at quarantine hotels. Victor Wang (王必勝),
President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration is seeking to join an Indo-Pacific economic framework being planned by the US, a senior official said. The government is paying close attention to the regional economic pact being touted by US President Joe Biden, although too few details have emerged from Washington for Taipei to make specific plans, the official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity. The US is expected to launch the Indo-Pacific economic framework next month after negotiations with Australia, India and Japan, the official said. The economic initiative is to tackle trade facilitation, standards for the digital economy and technology, supply-chain resiliency and
‘NEW YEAR GIFT’: While the MAC called the song propaganda, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office said that it addressed the homesickness of ‘Taiwanese compatriots’ A pro-unification pop song aired on Chinese television earlier this month would only further sour Taiwanese sentiment toward China, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said on Wednesday. The music video for We Sing the Same Song (我們同唱一首歌), which aired on China Central Television, features Chinese artists performing alongside Taiwanese singers Jam Hsiao (蕭敬騰), Ouyang Nana (歐陽娜娜) and Chen Li-nong (陳立農). The lyrics were reportedly written by Taiwanese lyricist Vincent Fang (方文山), known for his collaborations with Jay Chou (周杰倫), to music composed by a Chinese musician. Sung in Chinese and Hoklo (commonly known as Taiwanese), the song is about three Taiwanese siblings who
‘CHAOS’: Victor Wang, the CECC’s on-site commander at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, said testing of arrivals has sped up in time to meet holiday demand For now, people are not banned from eating and drinking on trains, despite the rise in locally transmitted cases of COVID-19, Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of the legislature’s Transportation Committee yesterday. “On Sunday, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced that the nation would remain on a level 2 COVID-19 alert until at least Jan. 24. So we will follow the center’s disease prevention guidelines for passengers on public transport systems,” Wang said. However, bus and train depots have been asked to disinfect facilities more frequently, he said. The center’s new