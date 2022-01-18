Taipei deputy shares virus pass plans

ADAPTING: The Chientan Youth Activity Center is housing people with mild COVID-19, but it said operations at its conference halls and dining areas would not be affected

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





Taipei’s planned COVID-19 pass would be launched through the TaipeiPass (台北通) app and should be able to interface with the digital vaccination certificate issued by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), Taipei Deputy Mayor Tsai Ping-kun (蔡炳坤) said yesterday.

Taipei and New Taipei City are considering introducing a COVID-19 pass as the nation steps up efforts to increase the booster shot coverage rate, which was 6.95 percent as of yesterday.

“The mayor [Ko Wen-je (柯文哲)] made it clear in the meeting this morning that our TaipeiPass app is ready to launch the COVID-19 pass, but the key is that the pass must be able to interface with the CECC’s digital vaccination certificate,” Tsai said, adding that the city would by Thursday have a clearer direction regarding how it should be carried out.

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je, right, listens as Taipei Deputy Mayor Tsai Ping-kun, left, with the help of a sign-language interpreter, explains the city’s COVID-19 prevention measures at the Taipei City Epidemic Command Center yesterday. Photo: Tien Yu-hua, Taipei Times

About 57 percent of quarantine hotel personnel and 58 percent of disease prevention bus drivers have received booster shots, Tsai said, adding that other sectors are making lists of personnel who should receive boosters.

Starting at 10am today, people can make reservations for booster shots at clinics in Taipei via the CECC’s 1922.gov.tw platform, he added.

In related news, the Chientan Youth Activity Center is now being used for COVID-19 cases with mild or no symptoms.

Tour guides taking lessons in a second foreign language at the center are to be trained in a different venue from today.

The center said in an online statement that it has since March 2020 worked with the Taipei City Government to become a quarantine facility for Taiwanese returning from overseas.

It said that its operations at conference halls and dining areas would not be affected.

The Tourist Guides Associations said that the training is taking place in a different venue from the one with quarantine facilities, adding that there should be no risk of cross infection.

Ninety-seven tour guides are undergoing training, it added.