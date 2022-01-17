FEATURE: ‘Something wrong, something good’: Taiwan grapples with Chiang legacy

CONFLICT: Memorials to Chiang Kai-shek are defended even by some of those who suffered under his rule, as they give him credit for bringing prosperity to Taiwan Fred Chin fumbles with the combination lock on an old metal gate, the bright turquoise marred by rust spots and grime. On the other side is a long dark corridor and rows of cells. It was here that Chin was detained, tried and sentenced to 12 years in an offshore jail by the totalitarian regime that ruled Taiwan for almost 40 years. “In one-and-a-half years I left this room four times,” the now 72-year-old said, gesturing to the whitewashed walls. “Three times for court, and the last time when I was sent to Green Island (綠島). Three-hundred sixty-five days a year,

By Helen Davidson