Camera catches 30,000 speedsters in about two years

By Wu Chun-feng and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





A speed camera on Provincial Highway No. 84 in Tainan has issued more than 30,000 speeding tickets — the most issued by a camera in the special municipality — collecting more than NT$50 million (US$1.81 million) in fines since it was installed in the fourth quarter of 2019, the Tainan City Police Department said.

The camera near Yufong Bridge (玉豐大橋) issued the most speeding tickets for a fixed position camera in 2020 at 15,225, the department said on Friday.

Having been adjusted to focus more on the lanes from Tainan’s Danei District (大內) to Yujing District (玉井) in the fourth quarter of last year, the camera still placed first for the year, issuing 13,227 speeding tickets, it said.

A speed camera is pictured on Provincial Highway No. 84 in Tainan on Friday. Photo: Wu Chun-feng, Taipei Times

Most offenders on that section of road were drivers of cars rather than truck drivers, it said, adding that the fine is NT$1,600 for car drivers who are speeding.

Warning signs were placed on the eastbound and the westbound lanes before the camera’s installation in 2019, the department’s traffic division said.

“We have established fixed-position cameras, not to rob drivers of their money, but to warn drivers and prevent further traffic incidents,” it said. “We urge people to control their speed when driving, for their safety and that of others.”

The department’s Yujing Precinct said that regardless of which direction the camera is turned toward, it would station officers on the other side of the freeway to keep people safe.