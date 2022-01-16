People shop for traditional goods on the first day of the annual Lunar New Year market along Dihua Street in Taipei yesterday.
Photo: CNA
TREATMENT OF UGANDANS: Chung Chou University of Science and Technology was ‘involved in a major breach of relevant regulations,’ the Ministry of Education said Chung Chou University of Science and Technology has been banned from accepting international students after it was found to have mistreated students from Uganda, the Ministry of Education said yesterday. The plight of students from the East African nation was exposed after online news site The Reporter uncovered illegal practices at the university in Yuanlin City, Changhua County. While students were promised English-language courses, scholarships and paid internship opportunities before they arrived, the report said that the university did not provide the scholarships and only a few courses were taught in English. The so-called “paid internship opportunities” were in reality blue-collar
‘ABSURD’: Academia Sinica research fellow Wu Rwei-ren said it shows that ‘the laws enacted by the CCP are vastly different from those in democratic countries’ Chinese state media have accused an Academia Sinica research fellow of breaching Hong Kong’s National Security Law, becoming the first Taiwanese academic to be implicated under the legislation. The pro-Beijing Hong Kong-based Ta Kung Pao in a full-page spread on Thursday rebuked the Foreign Correspondents’ Club in Hong Kong (FCC) for allegedly inciting sedition through its Human Rights Press Awards. The awards — organized every year since 1995 by the FCC along with the Hong Kong Journalists Association and Amnesty International, which closed its Hong Kong offices last year — recognize journalists for human rights-related reporting around Asia. Last year, Wu Rwei-ren (吳叡人),
Taiwan is in March to reopen its borders to about 5,000 international language students who do not have the Ministry of Education’s Huayu Enrichment Scholarship, the ministry said. The new regulations are to apply to non-scholarship students wishing to study Mandarin in Taiwan for at least six months, and universities can start making applications on behalf of students from Feb. 14, the ministry said. The entry dates have been scheduled to avoid an influx of passengers around the busy Lunar New Year holiday travel period, the ministry said. Eligible students must present a negative COVID-19 test result taken within three days of boarding
CONFLICT: Memorials to Chiang Kai-shek are defended even by some of those who suffered under his rule, as they give him credit for bringing prosperity to Taiwan Fred Chin fumbles with the combination lock on an old metal gate, the bright turquoise marred by rust spots and grime. On the other side is a long dark corridor and rows of cells. It was here that Chin was detained, tried and sentenced to 12 years in an offshore jail by the totalitarian regime that ruled Taiwan for almost 40 years. “In one-and-a-half years I left this room four times,” the now 72-year-old said, gesturing to the whitewashed walls. “Three times for court, and the last time when I was sent to Green Island (綠島). Three-hundred sixty-five days a year,