Prosecutors question 16 linked to talent poaching

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





Public prosecutors on Friday questioned 16 people linked to a firm in Hsinchu County, alleging that it is a front to recruit talent from the high-tech sector to work in China.

Lu Yi-chun (呂逸?), a Taiwanese, registered the firm under the name BlueChip Microelectronics (藍芯微電子) in Hsinchu County’s Jhubei City (竹北), prosecutors said, adding that investigators found that it had been funded with NT$200 million (US$7.24 million at the current exchange rate) that originated in China.

After being questioned, Lu, 44, was released after posting NT$200,000 bail on Friday.

The Hsinchu District Prosecutors’ Office is pictured in Hsinchu County’s Jhubei City yesterday. Photo: Tsai Chang-sheng, Taipei Times

He is facing charges of contravening statutes regulating conduct and relations between Taiwan and China, the Hsinchu District Prosecutors’ Office said.

Investigators found that BlueChip Microelectronics is directly linked to Chinese firm BlueX Microelectronics Corp (聯睿微電子), which is based in Hefei in Anhui Province, head prosecutor Chou Mao-yu (鄒茂瑜) said.

Searches were carried out earlier this week, with summonses being served to Lu, 15 employees and others related to the firm, Chou said.

Lu allegedly led a recruitment operation for the parent company of BlueX Microelectronics, looking for talent in the areas of IC chip design and wireless communications, as well as others trained in information technology, Chou said.

Lu’s firm had also registered to start a research and design center, Chou added.

The company focused on obtaining Taiwanese expertise in Bluetooth wireless communication technology, and IC chip design for smart-wear devices and other electronic products, and then passing these technologies to BlueX Microelectronics, Chou said.

“We discovered foreign forces using illegal methods to infiltrate Taiwanese industries and business operations,” Chou said.

Lu and Chinese executives allegedly set up an offshore shell company in Samoa to transfer the funds from China before sending them to Lu’s firm to avoid the money being viewed as direct funding from China.