UBI Pharma insider deals probed

TWO OFFICIALS ON BAIL: Investigators were alerted by suspicious volatility in the stock price of the COVID-19 vaccine developer’s subsidiary, prosecutors said

By Tsai Chang-cheng and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Law enforcement officials yesterday raided the offices of UBI Pharma Inc (聯亞藥) amid a probe into alleged insider trading.

Officers searched 22 sites in Taipei, New Taipei City, Hsinchu, Taoyuan, Miaoli, Taichung and Tainan, seizing documents and electronic records and devices, the Hsinchu District Prosecutors’ Office said yesterday.

Seventeen people were questioned, the prosecutors said, adding that Peng Wen-chun (彭文君), deputy executive officer of the firm’s parent company, United Biomedical Inc Asia (聯亞生技), and a department head surnamed Fu (傅) were listed as suspects.

Investigators did not seek pre-trial detention for the suspects, the prosecutors said, adding that Peng was released after posting NT$3 million (US$108,601) bail, while Fu was released on NT$1 million bail.

Investigators registered suspicious volatility in the company’s stock price from June to August last year, the prosecutors said, adding that the probe, led by the Investigation Bureau, would likely be broadened.

The UBI officials are suspected of breaching the Securities and Exchange Act (證券交易法), they said, adding that detention warrants were approved by the Hsinchu District Court.

Eight prosecutors were assigned to the case, they said, adding that Wang Yuan-chih (王遠志) would head the team.

United Biomedical’s COVID-19 vaccine last year failed to gain approval from the Food and Drug Administration.