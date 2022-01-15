Booster shot registration to open today

STAGGERED OPENING: Higher age groups can reserve appointments first, starting with those aged 65 or older at 10am, followed by those aged 50 to 64 at noon, the CECC said

Staff Writer, wih CNA





About 7.33 million people in Taiwan are to be eligible to reserve appointments for COVID-19 booster shots or additional doses on the government’s 1922 platform, which is to open today, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday.

People aged 18 or older who received their second COVID-19 vaccine at least 12 weeks earlier can use the appointment platform, Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman, told a media briefing.

To avoid network congestion, reservations are to be prioritized by age, with older people able to make the first bookings, he said.

A nurse administers a COVID-19 vaccine in Taichung yesterday. Photo: Liao Yao-tung, Taipei Times

Those aged 65 or older can make reservations starting at 10am, followed by the 50 to 64 age group from noon, Chuang said.

Other registrants can make reservations from 2pm, with the platform closing at noon tomorrow, he added.

Vaccinations are to be administered from Monday to Jan. 23, Chuang said, adding that text messages would not be sent to remind people of their appointments, as has been practice in previous rounds.

People can confirm their eligibility and make reservations online at 1922.gov.tw, he said.

As of Thursday, 80.55 percent of Taiwan’s 23.37 million population had received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 71.77 percent had received two.

About 5 percent had received a third shot as a booster dose, CECC data showed.