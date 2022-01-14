Taiwan passport ranked as 32nd among most powerful

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan’s passport was ranked 32nd on a list of the world’s most powerful passports, offering its holders visa-free access to 145 destinations, according to the Henley Passport Index for the first quarter of the year, released on Tuesday.

Compared with the fourth quarter of last year, Taiwan’s ranking rose two spots in the latest survey by British consulting firm Henley & Partners.

The index compares the visa-free access of 199 passports to 227 travel destinations.

Republic of China passports are pictured in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo: Su Chin-fong, Taipei Times

The Henley Passport Index shows that holders of Japanese and Singaporean passports remain at the top of the list with access to 192 destinations without a visa, followed by Germany and South Korea with 190 locations.

Third on the index is Finland, a position it shares with Italy, Luxembourg and Spain with 189 destinations, while Austria, Denmark, France, the Netherlands and Sweden are at fourth with 188 destinations.

Ireland and Portugal are both fifth, followed by the US and the UK at sixth place.

China placed 64th with visa-free access to 80 countries, while its Hong Kong and Macau special administrative regions placed 18th and 33rd respectively, the survey showed.

At the bottom of the index is Afghanistan, which placed 111th with only 26 locations offering visa-free travel to its passport holders.

Updated quarterly, the Henley Passport Index is compiled using exclusive data from the International Air Transport Authority.