Taiwan’s passport was ranked 32nd on a list of the world’s most powerful passports, offering its holders visa-free access to 145 destinations, according to the Henley Passport Index for the first quarter of the year, released on Tuesday.
Compared with the fourth quarter of last year, Taiwan’s ranking rose two spots in the latest survey by British consulting firm Henley & Partners.
The index compares the visa-free access of 199 passports to 227 travel destinations.
Photo: Su Chin-fong, Taipei Times
The Henley Passport Index shows that holders of Japanese and Singaporean passports remain at the top of the list with access to 192 destinations without a visa, followed by Germany and South Korea with 190 locations.
Third on the index is Finland, a position it shares with Italy, Luxembourg and Spain with 189 destinations, while Austria, Denmark, France, the Netherlands and Sweden are at fourth with 188 destinations.
Ireland and Portugal are both fifth, followed by the US and the UK at sixth place.
China placed 64th with visa-free access to 80 countries, while its Hong Kong and Macau special administrative regions placed 18th and 33rd respectively, the survey showed.
At the bottom of the index is Afghanistan, which placed 111th with only 26 locations offering visa-free travel to its passport holders.
Updated quarterly, the Henley Passport Index is compiled using exclusive data from the International Air Transport Authority.
SECURITY THREAT: Chinese companies are obligated by law to help Beijing in its national intelligence efforts, making commercial drones a potential risk, a source said China-made commercial drones might contain back doors and malware that transmit flight and video data to the government in China, an official said yesterday. Speaking on condition of anonymity, the senior official said that Chinese drones, widely used by farmers for crop dusting, pose a significant cybersecurity threat to users and the government. Beijing has unrestricted access to private user data held by Chinese corporations, which are obligated to cooperate with the country’s national intelligence efforts under China’s National Intelligence Law, the official said. In Taipei, government agencies have taken steps to remove Chinese-manufactured devices and software from official use as President Tsai
The navy yesterday held a public event to display the tactical capabilities of its indigenously built corvettes and minelaying ships ahead of the Lunar New Year. The vessels, built by Lungteh Shipbuilding in Yilan County, appeared at the Weihai Naval Base (威海營區) in Keelung, but due to bad weather, only the two Tuo Chiang-class stealth multimission corvettes demonstrated their capabilities. The corvettes conducted tracking and firing simulations using Sea Sword II air-defense missiles, 76mm naval guns, their close-in weapon systems and jamming shells, while also showing off their maneuverability by hitting 35 knots in rough waters. The Sea Sword II missile was developed
TREATMENT OF UGANDANS: Chung Chou University of Science and Technology was ‘involved in a major breach of relevant regulations,’ the Ministry of Education said Chung Chou University of Science and Technology has been banned from accepting international students after it was found to have mistreated students from Uganda, the Ministry of Education said yesterday. The plight of students from the East African nation was exposed after online news site The Reporter uncovered illegal practices at the university in Yuanlin City, Changhua County. While students were promised English-language courses, scholarships and paid internship opportunities before they arrived, the report said that the university did not provide the scholarships and only a few courses were taught in English. The so-called “paid internship opportunities” were in reality blue-collar
‘ABSURD’: Academia Sinica research fellow Wu Rwei-ren said it shows that ‘the laws enacted by the CCP are vastly different from those in democratic countries’ Chinese state media have accused an Academia Sinica research fellow of breaching Hong Kong’s National Security Law, becoming the first Taiwanese academic to be implicated under the legislation. The pro-Beijing Hong Kong-based Ta Kung Pao in a full-page spread on Thursday rebuked the Foreign Correspondents’ Club in Hong Kong (FCC) for allegedly inciting sedition through its Human Rights Press Awards. The awards — organized every year since 1995 by the FCC along with the Hong Kong Journalists Association and Amnesty International, which closed its Hong Kong offices last year — recognize journalists for human rights-related reporting around Asia. Last year, Wu Rwei-ren (吳叡人),