The government is to establish a national mental healthcare command center to improve coordination with local agencies in managing social safety risks, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said yesterday.
Executive Yuan spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) said that Su made the announcement at a weekly Cabinet meeting, during which it approved draft amendments to the Mental Health Act (精神衛生法) proposed by the Ministry of Health and Welfare.
The amendments would be sent to the Legislative Yuan for review.
Photo: Lee Hsin-fang, Taipei Times
Lo quoted Su as saying that the drafts echo the principles of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, while answering public calls to improve the social safety net.
The drafts put more emphasis on interagency coordination for promoting mental healthcare, such as improving services for patients as well as social support systems, Su said.
The amendments aim to ensure that no one would be missed in the social safety net that involves local institutions, health agencies and other government bodies, he said.
One proposal would establish a national mental healthcare command center along with a platform for identifiying risks, which would be linked to local governments’ emergency response platforms, Su said.
Department of Mental and Oral Health Director-General Chen Li-chung (諶立中) said that the amendments’ would primarily focus on five aspects: promoting mental healthcare, creating more community-focused mental healthcare centers, improving the reporting mechanism for people with mental health issues and early risk control, requiring court approval for mandatory hospitalization, and improving the protection of patients’ rights.
The community-based centers would be established based on population size to ensure that people receive proper care in their neighborhoods, he said.
Under the changes, a hospital would have to obtain court approval before hospitalizing someone for mental health reasons without their consent, rather than just the approval of a committee convened by the health ministry, he said.
The court would engage judges, psychiatrists and patients’ rights advocates when reviewing a hospital’s application, while a mandatory hospitalization would be limited to one time for no more than 60 days, Chen said.
Institutions that have no license to provide mental healthcare would be banned from accommodating or treating mental health patients, to prevent agencies or groups from arbitrarily treating patients, he said.
The act would cover all residents in Taiwan, not just Republic of China citizens, he added.
SECURITY THREAT: Chinese companies are obligated by law to help Beijing in its national intelligence efforts, making commercial drones a potential risk, a source said China-made commercial drones might contain back doors and malware that transmit flight and video data to the government in China, an official said yesterday. Speaking on condition of anonymity, the senior official said that Chinese drones, widely used by farmers for crop dusting, pose a significant cybersecurity threat to users and the government. Beijing has unrestricted access to private user data held by Chinese corporations, which are obligated to cooperate with the country’s national intelligence efforts under China’s National Intelligence Law, the official said. In Taipei, government agencies have taken steps to remove Chinese-manufactured devices and software from official use as President Tsai
The navy yesterday held a public event to display the tactical capabilities of its indigenously built corvettes and minelaying ships ahead of the Lunar New Year. The vessels, built by Lungteh Shipbuilding in Yilan County, appeared at the Weihai Naval Base (威海營區) in Keelung, but due to bad weather, only the two Tuo Chiang-class stealth multimission corvettes demonstrated their capabilities. The corvettes conducted tracking and firing simulations using Sea Sword II air-defense missiles, 76mm naval guns, their close-in weapon systems and jamming shells, while also showing off their maneuverability by hitting 35 knots in rough waters. The Sea Sword II missile was developed
TREATMENT OF UGANDANS: Chung Chou University of Science and Technology was ‘involved in a major breach of relevant regulations,’ the Ministry of Education said Chung Chou University of Science and Technology has been banned from accepting international students after it was found to have mistreated students from Uganda, the Ministry of Education said yesterday. The plight of students from the East African nation was exposed after online news site The Reporter uncovered illegal practices at the university in Yuanlin City, Changhua County. While students were promised English-language courses, scholarships and paid internship opportunities before they arrived, the report said that the university did not provide the scholarships and only a few courses were taught in English. The so-called “paid internship opportunities” were in reality blue-collar
‘ABSURD’: Academia Sinica research fellow Wu Rwei-ren said it shows that ‘the laws enacted by the CCP are vastly different from those in democratic countries’ Chinese state media have accused an Academia Sinica research fellow of breaching Hong Kong’s National Security Law, becoming the first Taiwanese academic to be implicated under the legislation. The pro-Beijing Hong Kong-based Ta Kung Pao in a full-page spread on Thursday rebuked the Foreign Correspondents’ Club in Hong Kong (FCC) for allegedly inciting sedition through its Human Rights Press Awards. The awards — organized every year since 1995 by the FCC along with the Hong Kong Journalists Association and Amnesty International, which closed its Hong Kong offices last year — recognize journalists for human rights-related reporting around Asia. Last year, Wu Rwei-ren (吳叡人),