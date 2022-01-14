NPP calls reshuffle of Taichung police dog handlers ‘cruel’

By Su Chin-feng and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The Taichung Police Department’s reorganization of police dog handlers is cruel to the animals and disrupts human-canine teamwork, the New Power Party’s (NPP) Taichung chapter said on Wednesday.

The department in November last year imposed a two-year term limit on police dog handlers and last month dismissed four of its eight handlers, NPP officials told a news conference outside the Taichung City Government building.

Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) is using police dogs as props in public relations events instead of deploying skilled working animals that require special care, said Hsu Hsiao-mei (徐小媚), the party’s regional director for the city’s South and East districts (東南區).

Members of the New Power Party’s Taichung chapter demonstrate outside the Taichung City Government building on Wednesday against changes to regulations concerning police dog handlers. Photo: Su Chin-feng, Taipei Times

Under the new guidelines, a police dog would be reassigned 3.5 times in its career, which is detrimental to the dog’s effectiveness and mental health, she said.

The ill-conceived policy shows that the city government does not respect or understand police dogs, said Tsou Ming-yen (鄒明諺), the party’s regional director for Dali (大里) and Wufeng (霧峰) districts.

Taichung’s police dogs are overworked and in poor health, said Fu Chih-heng (傅智恒), the NPP’s regional director for Houfeng District (后豐).

The department’s cages are much smaller than those used at the Customs Administration, said Chiang Kuan-fu (江冠頫), the NPP’s regional director for Beitun District (北屯).

A police spokesman said that the handlers were dismissed when the dogs they were assigned to retired, adding that they could reapply for the job.