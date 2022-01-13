University handed ban on foreigners

TREATMENT OF UGANDANS: Chung Chou University of Science and Technology was ‘involved in a major breach of relevant regulations,’ the Ministry of Education said Chung Chou University of Science and Technology has been banned from accepting international students after it was found to have mistreated students from Uganda, the Ministry of Education said yesterday. The plight of students from the East African nation was exposed after online news site The Reporter uncovered illegal practices at the university in Yuanlin City, Changhua County. While students were promised English-language courses, scholarships and paid internship opportunities before they arrived, the report said that the university did not provide the scholarships and only a few courses were taught in English. The so-called “paid internship opportunities” were in reality blue-collar

By Shelley Shan