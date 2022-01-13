Independence advocates yesterday urged the Ministry of Education (MOE) to stop misinforming students about sovereignty issues.
Grandfather and Grandmother Association of Taiwan head Tseng Kian-hui (曾健輝) said textbooks containing information that Taiwan can rightfully claim territories administered by China should be updated.
The world also needs to know that China’s claim over Taiwan and parts of the South China Sea is baseless, he added.
Photo: Jason Pan, Taipei Times
Tseng’s group was joined by the Provisional Government of Formosa group — headed by Sim Kiantek (沈建德), a former professor at a National Chung Hsing University — Taiwan Republic Office director Chilly Chen (陳峻涵) and members of the Taiwan Independence Party.
The 1943 Cairo Declaration is misrepresented in Taiwanese textbooks, Sim said, adding that the declaration was not a treaty, but a communique meant to inform the public about a conference of allied powers during World War II.
“It is used to brainwash students into believing that the People’s Republic of China [PRC] has a legal basis to claim Taiwan as its province,” Tseng said. “The Cairo Declaration has no legal basis. The communique was not signed by any wartime leaders, because then-US president Franklin Roosevelt and then-British prime minister Winston Churchill had different views on how to handle Taiwan’s future.”
The 1951 San Francisco Peace Treaty is also misrepresented as the legal basis for Japan handing over Taiwan to the Republic of China (ROC), Sim said, adding that neither the PRC nor the ROC were signatories.
“The ministry must address those issues,” Sim said. “School textbooks deceive students and make them believe in the Chinese Nationalist Party’s [KMT] doctrine that Taiwan is a province of China.”
The protesters handed a petition over to a ministry official, requesting that it makes the changes.
Correct information on Taiwan’s sovereignty is urgently needed, as Beijing is increasingly sending warplanes into the nation’s air defense identification zone.
Chinese officials have cited the Cairo Declaration as basis for its claim over Taiwan, and it is important that the nation counters that narrative, the petition said.
“Suffering under the KMT’s regime, we have fought for many decades to turn Taiwan into a democracy that allows its people to directly vote its president and lawmakers. It is now a fact that Taiwan holds free elections,” Sim said. “Taiwan belongs to Taiwanese. Neither the ROC nor the PRC have a claim over us.”
“Taiwanese textbooks must be corrected so that they reflect that Taiwan is a sovereign country,” Tseng said. “We must do this now, because we are now grandfathers and grandmothers, and cannot wait much longer.”
Correct information would help the world understand Taiwan’s situation and prevent war in the region, Tseng and Sim said.
The groups’ representatives said that they are planning to visit the American Institute in Taiwan, as well as the local representative offices of Germany, Japan and the UK, and ask them to recognize Taiwan’s sovereignty.
