University unveils app that detects heart arrhythmia

Staff writer, with CNA





National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH) on Monday unveiled an app to detect atrial fibrillation that it developed with FocalTech Smart Sensors in the hope of better identifying people who have the disease.

The pulse-detecting app, which allows people to place a finger on a cellphone camera lens to measure their heart rate, is the first of its kind in Asia to detect atrial fibrillation, members of the NTUH team told a news conference.

Atrial fibrillation is the most common type of heart arrhythmia in adults, NTUH Cardiovascular Center director Chen Wen-chung (陳文鍾) said, adding that it can trigger strokes, heart failure and death.

Lin Ting-tse, director of the Cardiovascular Center at National Taiwan University Hospital’s Hsinchu branch, holds a smartphone displaying a heart arrhythmia detection app at a news conference in Taipei on Monday. Photo: CNA

The disease is not easy to diagnose, but the risks can be largely reduced through adequate treatment, he said.

Age, obesity, high blood pressure, alcohol consumption and smoking are contributors to atrial fibrillation, NTUH Department of Internal Medicine attending physician Lin Lian-yu (林亮宇) said.

Symptoms include heart palpitations, fatigue, dizziness and breathing difficulty, but about 30 percent of people with the disease display none of the symptoms, while 50 percent experience some of them some of the time, Lin said.

Tests have shown that the app has a 95 percent accuracy rate thanks to photoplethysmography, a technology that can sense rising blood volume, which indicates a heartbeat, said Lin Ting-tse (林廷澤), director of the Cardiovascular Center at NTUH’s Hsinchu branch.

FocalTech Smart Sensors chairman Wu Pei-tzu (吳培滋), who also attended the news conference, said that the app is the first locally developed system of its kind to be approved by the Ministry of Health and Welfare.

It is also the first of its kind developed in Asia, he added.

The app can be downloaded free of charge, Wu said, adding that he hoped it would become more widely used in medical examinations nationwide.