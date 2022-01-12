Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association Chairman Mitsuo Ohashi yesterday urged Taiwan to address its ban on agricultural imports from five Japanese prefectures that was implemented following the 2011 Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant disaster.
“It is my sincere hope that Taiwan would soon follow in the footsteps of the United States and European Union and to properly address the issue according to scientific evidence and international standards,” Ohashi said at the opening of a bilateral trade and economic dialogue held virtually.
The Taiwan-Japan Economic and Trade Conference has typically been held in Taiwan or Japan each year, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the two sides are meeting virtually this week.
Photo: CNA
Taiwan has banned imports of food products from five prefectures in Japan — Fukushima, Gunma, Chiba, Ibaraki and Tochigi —- following a meltdown at the Fukushima plant in March 2011 that was triggered by a massive earthquake and tsunami.
Taiwan’s restrictions have remained in place despite repeated protests from the Japanese government. In a referendum in November 2018, Taiwan’s electorate voted to maintain the ban by a 78-22 percent margin.
Ohashi said the US in September last year removed all of its restrictions on food products from the Japanese prefectures — a hint that Taiwan should do the same.
“If Taiwan lifts its import restrictions like the US, Japan will never export food products that pose health risks to Taiwan,” Ohashi said.
Asked about Ohashi’s remarks, Taiwan-Japan Relations Association Chairman Chiou I-jen (邱義仁), who led Taiwan’s delegation in the talks, denied that the Japanese official had put pressure on Taiwan, saying Tokyo has raised the topic with Taipei for years.
Chiou said there was no timeline for resolving the issue and that the government would determine whether to lift the ban based on the principle of protecting public health.
Ohashi also praised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC) plans to expand in Japan, saying: “I hope these collaborations can continue to expand, and positively impact the resilience of both Taiwan and Japan’s supply chains.”
“Currently, even though the pandemic has blocked exchanges between Japan and Taiwan, the economic and trade relationships between Japan and Taiwan have continued to deepen,” Ohashi said.
TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, last year announced that it would set up a research and development center in Japan, as well as a US$7 billion chip fab with Sony Group.
Technology powerhouse Taiwan is at the forefront of efforts to resolve a shortage of chips that has hampered auto production lines and affected consumer electronics makers around the world.
Ohashi added that Japan welcomed Taiwan’s application in September to join the Tokyo-led Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), and would continue to discuss economic cooperation with Taiwan through various means.
Thanking Tokyo for its support, Chiou said Taiwan hoped both sides could start a “constructive dialogue” on Taiwan joining the trade pact as soon as possible.
“Taiwan is of crucial importance to the world’s supply chain, economy and trade,” Chiou said. “If [Taiwan] can join the CPTPP, it will greatly increase the importance and visibility of this pact in the global economy.”
SECURITY THREAT: Chinese companies are obligated by law to help Beijing in its national intelligence efforts, making commercial drones a potential risk, a source said China-made commercial drones might contain back doors and malware that transmit flight and video data to the government in China, an official said yesterday. Speaking on condition of anonymity, the senior official said that Chinese drones, widely used by farmers for crop dusting, pose a significant cybersecurity threat to users and the government. Beijing has unrestricted access to private user data held by Chinese corporations, which are obligated to cooperate with the country’s national intelligence efforts under China’s National Intelligence Law, the official said. In Taipei, government agencies have taken steps to remove Chinese-manufactured devices and software from official use as President Tsai
The navy yesterday held a public event to display the tactical capabilities of its indigenously built corvettes and minelaying ships ahead of the Lunar New Year. The vessels, built by Lungteh Shipbuilding in Yilan County, appeared at the Weihai Naval Base (威海營區) in Keelung, but due to bad weather, only the two Tuo Chiang-class stealth multimission corvettes demonstrated their capabilities. The corvettes conducted tracking and firing simulations using Sea Sword II air-defense missiles, 76mm naval guns, their close-in weapon systems and jamming shells, while also showing off their maneuverability by hitting 35 knots in rough waters. The Sea Sword II missile was developed
‘ABSURD’: Academia Sinica research fellow Wu Rwei-ren said it shows that ‘the laws enacted by the CCP are vastly different from those in democratic countries’ Chinese state media have accused an Academia Sinica research fellow of breaching Hong Kong’s National Security Law, becoming the first Taiwanese academic to be implicated under the legislation. The pro-Beijing Hong Kong-based Ta Kung Pao in a full-page spread on Thursday rebuked the Foreign Correspondents’ Club in Hong Kong (FCC) for allegedly inciting sedition through its Human Rights Press Awards. The awards — organized every year since 1995 by the FCC along with the Hong Kong Journalists Association and Amnesty International, which closed its Hong Kong offices last year — recognize journalists for human rights-related reporting around Asia. Last year, Wu Rwei-ren (吳叡人),
TREATMENT OF UGANDANS: Chung Chou University of Science and Technology was ‘involved in a major breach of relevant regulations,’ the Ministry of Education said Chung Chou University of Science and Technology has been banned from accepting international students after it was found to have mistreated students from Uganda, the Ministry of Education said yesterday. The plight of students from the East African nation was exposed after online news site The Reporter uncovered illegal practices at the university in Yuanlin City, Changhua County. While students were promised English-language courses, scholarships and paid internship opportunities before they arrived, the report said that the university did not provide the scholarships and only a few courses were taught in English. The so-called “paid internship opportunities” were in reality blue-collar