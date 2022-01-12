Japan raises food ban issue at talks

COOPERATION: Tokyo also welcomed Taiwan’s bid to join the CPTPP, while Taiwan’s envoy called for the start of a constructive dialogue for the nation to join the group

Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association Chairman Mitsuo Ohashi yesterday urged Taiwan to address its ban on agricultural imports from five Japanese prefectures that was implemented following the 2011 Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant disaster.

“It is my sincere hope that Taiwan would soon follow in the footsteps of the United States and European Union and to properly address the issue according to scientific evidence and international standards,” Ohashi said at the opening of a bilateral trade and economic dialogue held virtually.

The Taiwan-Japan Economic and Trade Conference has typically been held in Taiwan or Japan each year, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the two sides are meeting virtually this week.

Taiwan-Japan Relations Association Chairman Chiou I-jen, left, in Taipei yesterday reaches out for a virtual handshake with Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association Chairman Mitsuo Ohashi during an online session of the annual Taiwan-Japan Economic and Trade Conference. Photo: CNA

Taiwan has banned imports of food products from five prefectures in Japan — Fukushima, Gunma, Chiba, Ibaraki and Tochigi —- following a meltdown at the Fukushima plant in March 2011 that was triggered by a massive earthquake and tsunami.

Taiwan’s restrictions have remained in place despite repeated protests from the Japanese government. In a referendum in November 2018, Taiwan’s electorate voted to maintain the ban by a 78-22 percent margin.

Ohashi said the US in September last year removed all of its restrictions on food products from the Japanese prefectures — a hint that Taiwan should do the same.

“If Taiwan lifts its import restrictions like the US, Japan will never export food products that pose health risks to Taiwan,” Ohashi said.

Asked about Ohashi’s remarks, Taiwan-Japan Relations Association Chairman Chiou I-jen (邱義仁), who led Taiwan’s delegation in the talks, denied that the Japanese official had put pressure on Taiwan, saying Tokyo has raised the topic with Taipei for years.

Chiou said there was no timeline for resolving the issue and that the government would determine whether to lift the ban based on the principle of protecting public health.

Ohashi also praised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC) plans to expand in Japan, saying: “I hope these collaborations can continue to expand, and positively impact the resilience of both Taiwan and Japan’s supply chains.”

“Currently, even though the pandemic has blocked exchanges between Japan and Taiwan, the economic and trade relationships between Japan and Taiwan have continued to deepen,” Ohashi said.

TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, last year announced that it would set up a research and development center in Japan, as well as a US$7 billion chip fab with Sony Group.

Technology powerhouse Taiwan is at the forefront of efforts to resolve a shortage of chips that has hampered auto production lines and affected consumer electronics makers around the world.

Ohashi added that Japan welcomed Taiwan’s application in September to join the Tokyo-led Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), and would continue to discuss economic cooperation with Taiwan through various means.

Thanking Tokyo for its support, Chiou said Taiwan hoped both sides could start a “constructive dialogue” on Taiwan joining the trade pact as soon as possible.

“Taiwan is of crucial importance to the world’s supply chain, economy and trade,” Chiou said. “If [Taiwan] can join the CPTPP, it will greatly increase the importance and visibility of this pact in the global economy.”