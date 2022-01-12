Vaccination booking site to reopen

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





The national online COVID-19 vaccination booking system (https://1922.gov.tw) would be reopened on Saturday in response to a surge in demand for booster vaccines, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday.

The center on Friday shortened the interval between a second dose and a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to 12 weeks from five months, increasing the number of eligible recipients by millions. They are expected to reach 7.68 million by the end of this month.

Available vaccination slots at healthcare facilities and local governments’ online booking systems quickly filled up over the past few days, leaving many people unable to make an appointment for a booster shot.

Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman, said the center would reopen the online vaccination booking system on Saturday.

People eligible for a booster shot could make an appointment through the platform from 10am on Saturday to 12pm on Sunday, and receive their boost shots from Monday to Jan. 23, he said.

People would not need to select a preferred vaccine brand and they would not be sent a text message informing them about their eligibility to make a vaccination appointment, Chuang said.

People who cannot make an appointment in their first attempt can try again the following week, he said.

Only appointments for the booster dose could be made and the center would discuss whether vaccination slots for first and second doses would be added to the system at a later time.

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said there are enough COVID-19 vaccine doses in the government’s central vaccine inventory and local health departments for the booster shots, so the center encourages eligible recipients to book a vaccine appointment as soon as possible.

He said 151,627 doses of vaccines were administered on Monday, bringing the nation’s first-dose vaccination rate to 80.38 percent, full vaccination rate to 71.17 percent, additional dose rate to 0.1 percent, and booster dose rate to 1.91 percent.

Asked if the center would consider allowing children aged five to 11 to get vaccinated against COVID-19, CECC specialist advisory panel convener Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳) said the issue can be discussed at the next meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.