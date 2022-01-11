Ko, minister at odds over final decision on deputies

DECLINE: Ko Wen-je said a dismissal of a deputy mayor would follow a ‘sequence,’ without saying what it meant, as Taipei’s population fell toward a critical threshold

Staff writer, with CNA





Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) and Deputy Minister of the Interior Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥) on Sunday disagreed about who would have the final say on which of Ko’s three deputy mayors would be asked to leave if the city’s population falls below a certain threshold.

A city that is classified as a special municipality, such as Taipei, can have three deputy mayors if it has a population of more than 2.5 million people, Article 55 of the Local Government Act (地方制度法) states.

As of the end of last month, the city’s population was 2.52 million, down from 2.59 million in January last year, suggesting that it could soon fall below the threshold and lose one of its three deputy mayors.

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je signs Lunar New Year couplets after a news conference regarding the city’s pandemic response yesterday. Photo: Tien Yu-hua, Taipei Times

Chen said that Taipei would be required to remove one of its deputy mayors under such circumstances, but that it was up to Ko to decide which of the three would be asked to leave, as they were all appointed by him.

However, Ko earlier on Sunday said that the decision about which deputy should be let go would depend on a particular “sequence,” without providing details of what that meant.

A source said that Ko’s three deputies are called the first, second and third deputy based on the order in which they were appointed, but it was unclear if that is what Ko was referring to, or if the third deputy, Vivian Huang (黃珊珊), would be the person required to leave.

Ko said his government would file an official request to the Ministry of the Interior asking it to explain the exact rules regarding the removal of a deputy mayor and when it has to take place.

The timing could be an issue, given that Ko’s second and final term as mayor ends at the end of this year.