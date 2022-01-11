Lim calls for a halt to further recalls

RESTORATION: Initiating more recall campaigns would only stir up conflict, and the public needs a rest from the endless politicking, the independent lawmaker said

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





Independent Legislator Freddy Lim (林昶佐) yesterday asked the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) to stop further recall initiatives, saying society needs a reset and for life to get back to normal.

Lim faced a recall vote initiated by KMT politicians and its affiliates, but survived the vote on Sunday.

“It requires persistence and hard work to campaign in this tough electoral district. Everyone who had been through a recall vote and elections in the past few years knows this quite well. I hope people can return to the rhythm of regular work and daily life, and let society recover,” Lim told a news briefing.

Independent Legislator Freddie Lim, left, speaks to the media in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Peter Lo, Taipei Times

Calling on the KMT to stop initiating more recall campaigns, Lim said: “The public needs a rest from these political and electioneering activities. Society needs a reset.”

“If some groups are to start another recall drive, then society would again be agitated and riled up. Their intention would only be to stir up social strife based on the politics of hate and to take advantage of the situation to create more turmoil,” he said.

Lim said he has no plan to join the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) at this time, while thanking the party for its help.

“We got through two elections and this recall vote. I appreciate the efforts of many DPP members who rallied to help me. We have built up camaraderie and learned how to work together,” he said.

Asked about calls by some of his supporters for him to run for Taipei mayor, Lim said he has no plan to contest the mayoral seat.

“Right now it is more important to take stock of my work as a legislator and to plan for the year ahead,” he said, adding that he would work to improve his service to his constituents and better respond to their needs.

Some of Lim’s friends in the music industry made fun of the recall vote, with Lin Ta-chun (林大鈞), bassist of the Taiwanese rock band The Chairman (董事長樂團), posting a message that was widely circulated.

“Freddy Lim is not that good a singer, and now that bands cannot go abroad to perform, Lim would be able to contribute more [to society] by staying in politics,” Lin wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

Many agreed with the sentiment, posting comments such as: “You are right, if voters succeed in recalling him, then he would scream and wail like a devil,” and “So, let us not recall Lim; it would be better for him to remain in the legislature.”

The rocker-turned-politician made a name for himself as the lead singer of the Taiwanese metal band Chthonic (閃靈), was the head of Amnesty International Taiwan from 2010 to 2014, and was part of the 2014 Sunflower Movement.

Lim cofounded the New Power Party (NPP) in 2015 and won a legislative seat in the 2016 election.