African nations removed from high-risk list

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced that the 10 African countries previously listed as “key high-risk countries” for the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 would be removed from the list tomorrow, and all inbound travelers would be subject to the same COVID-19 quarantine rules.

The center in late November last year listed Botswana, Egypt, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa and Zimbabwe as “key high-risk countries” for the Omicron variant.

People who have traveled to any of the 10 countries, including transit passengers and airline crew, 14 days before arriving in Taiwan, are currently required to stay in a government centralized quarantine facility for 14 days.

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung, front second right, Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang, front left, and Central Epidemic Command Center officials including Wang Pi-sheng, front second left, conduct an inspection of COVID-19 screening and quarantine measures at Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) yesterday. Photo: CNA

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that travelers from the 10 countries would be subject to the same quarantine rules as travelers from any other country from midnight tomorrow.

General entry quarantine rules include providing a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result taken within two days of boarding a flight to Taiwan, completing and paying for 14 days of quarantine at a quarantine hotel or centralized quarantine facility, and receiving a total of six PCR or rapid COVID-19 tests during the 14-day quarantine and seven-day self-health management period, he said.

“A big difference would be that the travelers from the 10 countries would no longer be able to quarantine at a centralized quarantine facility for free — funded by the government,” Chen said.

Chiayi County Government officials oversee the implementation of enhanced COVID-19 prevention measures, including the staggered entry of worshippers, at Fengtien Temple in the county’s Hsinkang Township yesterday. Photo: CNA

If they have trouble booking a quarantine hotel room due to the sudden announcement of the policy, the center can help accommodate them at a centralized quarantine facility, but they would need to pay for the stay, he added.

In related news, Deputy Minister of the Interior Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥), deputy head of the center, said that restrictions for religious venues and events have been tightened, effective immediately.

All participants in religious events, including religious workers, must wear a mask throughout the event, with the only exception being for eating or drinking, he said.

Giving a toast at each table during a religious banquet is banned, and social distancing is suggested when people are eating, Chen Tsung-yen said, adding that if accommodation is provided at a religious event, it should be limited to one person per room, with the exception of family members.

Organizers of pilgrimage activities, religious parades or major events must submit their COVID-19 prevention plans to their local government and gain prior approval, he added.