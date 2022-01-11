Taxis to follow new virus rules

GOVERNMENT ORDER: Drivers of disease prevention taxis can no longer accept regular passengers and must have stickers on their doors to differentiate them from other taxis

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





Drivers of disease prevention taxis at the nation’s three largest international airports are banned from accepting regular passengers, but would be offered a subsidy to cover loss of income, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications said yesterday.

The ministry announced the new rules after three disease prevention taxi drivers contracted COVID-19.

Drivers were previously allowed to accept regular passengers after driving inbound travelers to quarantine hotels and disinfecting their vehicles.

A health worker helps a disease prevention taxi driver put on his personal protective gear at Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) yesterday. Photo: Lin Cheng-kung, Taipei Times

“As the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 has led to outbreaks at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport ... we want to prevent drivers in the disease prevention taxi fleet from being a gap in the government’s disease prevention system,” the ministry said.

Drivers of disease prevention taxis are only allowed to drive inbound travelers to quarantine hotels or government quarantine facilities, the ministry said.

Taoyuan airport began implementing the rules on Sunday, while Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) and Kaohsiung International Airport began enforcing the rules yesterday.

Each driver would be given a subsidy of NT$3,500 per day until Jan. 23 for income lost during the two-week period, the ministry said.

Drivers would be asked to return the subsidy in full and be disqualified from serving in the disease prevention taxi fleet if they are found to have contravened the rules, the ministry said.

Disease prevention taxis would have to have a sticker on their car doors to distinguish them from regular taxis, it said.

Starting at 12am tomorrow, travelers arriving on long-haul flights would need to test negative for COVID-19 at airports before being transported to a quarantine hotel or facility.

In an inspection at the Taipei Mail Processing Center yesterday morning, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said that the increase in imported cases of COVID-19 has placed a tremendous burden on health officials.

“We must strictly regulate the entry of air passengers to ensure that the virus does not again enter the airport customs service and baggage claims areas, as well as airport lavatories, and consequently spread to local communities,” he told reporters.

In other news, Taiwan has nearly 3,000 disease prevention taxis as more people are set to arrive next week for the Lunar New Year holiday, which begins on Jan. 31, the Directorate-General of Highways said.

All disease prevention taxis must have an acrylic board or plastic curtain installed to separate drivers and passengers, the highway authority said, adding that drivers now have better guidelines to follow for disinfecting their vehicles.

Local governments are obligated to offer protective gear to taxi drivers, including masks, gloves, protective wear, face shields and shoe covers, which they are required to wear properly, the agency said, adding that they should also provide drivers with acrylic boards, plastic curtains and alcohol to be used as a disinfectant.

Drivers who have not yet received a second COVID-19 vaccine dose would not be allowed to transport air travelers, it added.