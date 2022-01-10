Drones used by farmers could be spying: source

SECURITY THREAT: Chinese companies are obligated by law to help Beijing in its national intelligence efforts, making commercial drones a potential risk, a source said China-made commercial drones might contain back doors and malware that transmit flight and video data to the government in China, an official said yesterday. Speaking on condition of anonymity, the senior official said that Chinese drones, widely used by farmers for crop dusting, pose a significant cybersecurity threat to users and the government. Beijing has unrestricted access to private user data held by Chinese corporations, which are obligated to cooperate with the country’s national intelligence efforts under China’s National Intelligence Law, the official said. In Taipei, government agencies have taken steps to remove Chinese-manufactured devices and software from official use as President Tsai

By Lee Hsin-fang and Jonathan Chin