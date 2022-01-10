COVID-19: New sites aim to boost vaccinations

Staff writer, with CNA





Several local governments are to set up vaccination sites in the coming days to enable more people to receive COVID-19 vaccines amid an increase in the number of locally transmitted infections.

New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) urged people to get a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and a booster shot as soon as possible, saying that 1.28 million residents in the city are eligible for a third dose after the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday shortened the interval between a second dose and a booster shot to 12 weeks from five months.

In addition to hospitals, clinics and the city’s health centers, New Taipei City would accept online bookings for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from 9am tomorrow to noon on Wednesday, and the shots would be administered in the city’s Sanchong (三重), Yonghe (永和), Yingge (鶯歌) and Sijhih (汐止) districts from Thursday to Saturday, the city government said.

Medical staff administer COVID-19 vaccines at a walk-in vaccination site in Taichung yesterday. Photo: Tsai Shu-yuan, Taipei Times

Walk-in vaccination sites offering Moderna doses would serve people at the Mitsui Outlet Park in Linkou District (林口) from 2pm to 6pm from Friday to Sunday, the city government said.

Another site at Honhui Plaza in Sinjhuang District (新莊) would remain open from 1pm to 6pm over the period, it said.

The Taipei City Government’s vaccination booking Web site became temporarily inaccessible on Saturday when it opened for new vaccination appointments following the CECC’s third-dose interval policy change on Friday.

The Web site was launched on Monday last week, allowing people to make appointments on Mondays and Tuesdays to receive vaccinations in the following week.

The city also has a walk-in site at Taipei Railway Station offering Moderna doses from 1pm to 8pm until Sunday.

The Kaohsiung Department of Health said it would set up a vaccination site at the Dadong Arts Center offering the Moderna vaccine as a booster shot from yesterday to Friday, adding that people can make an appointment through a dedicated Web site.

The Hualien County Health Bureau, which has several walk-in sites offering shots until Saturday, said that it is planning to open new vaccination sites after a jump in appointments made through the county’s 47 hospitals and clinics for a COVID-19 vaccine dose before the Lunar New Year holiday begins on Jan. 29.

The Taichung City Health Bureau yesterday also started offering walk-in vaccinations with three sites offering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

On Saturday, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) at a meeting on COVID-19 prevention instructed Executive Yuan Secretary-General Li Meng-yen (李孟諺) to discuss with relevant government agencies how to revise the central government’s national online COVID-19 vaccination booking system so that it can be relaunched if needed.

Additional reporting by Lee Hsin-fang