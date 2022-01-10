Several local governments are to set up vaccination sites in the coming days to enable more people to receive COVID-19 vaccines amid an increase in the number of locally transmitted infections.
New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) urged people to get a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and a booster shot as soon as possible, saying that 1.28 million residents in the city are eligible for a third dose after the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday shortened the interval between a second dose and a booster shot to 12 weeks from five months.
In addition to hospitals, clinics and the city’s health centers, New Taipei City would accept online bookings for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from 9am tomorrow to noon on Wednesday, and the shots would be administered in the city’s Sanchong (三重), Yonghe (永和), Yingge (鶯歌) and Sijhih (汐止) districts from Thursday to Saturday, the city government said.
Photo: Tsai Shu-yuan, Taipei Times
Walk-in vaccination sites offering Moderna doses would serve people at the Mitsui Outlet Park in Linkou District (林口) from 2pm to 6pm from Friday to Sunday, the city government said.
Another site at Honhui Plaza in Sinjhuang District (新莊) would remain open from 1pm to 6pm over the period, it said.
The Taipei City Government’s vaccination booking Web site became temporarily inaccessible on Saturday when it opened for new vaccination appointments following the CECC’s third-dose interval policy change on Friday.
The Web site was launched on Monday last week, allowing people to make appointments on Mondays and Tuesdays to receive vaccinations in the following week.
The city also has a walk-in site at Taipei Railway Station offering Moderna doses from 1pm to 8pm until Sunday.
The Kaohsiung Department of Health said it would set up a vaccination site at the Dadong Arts Center offering the Moderna vaccine as a booster shot from yesterday to Friday, adding that people can make an appointment through a dedicated Web site.
The Hualien County Health Bureau, which has several walk-in sites offering shots until Saturday, said that it is planning to open new vaccination sites after a jump in appointments made through the county’s 47 hospitals and clinics for a COVID-19 vaccine dose before the Lunar New Year holiday begins on Jan. 29.
The Taichung City Health Bureau yesterday also started offering walk-in vaccinations with three sites offering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
On Saturday, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) at a meeting on COVID-19 prevention instructed Executive Yuan Secretary-General Li Meng-yen (李孟諺) to discuss with relevant government agencies how to revise the central government’s national online COVID-19 vaccination booking system so that it can be relaunched if needed.
Additional reporting by Lee Hsin-fang
SECURITY THREAT: Chinese companies are obligated by law to help Beijing in its national intelligence efforts, making commercial drones a potential risk, a source said China-made commercial drones might contain back doors and malware that transmit flight and video data to the government in China, an official said yesterday. Speaking on condition of anonymity, the senior official said that Chinese drones, widely used by farmers for crop dusting, pose a significant cybersecurity threat to users and the government. Beijing has unrestricted access to private user data held by Chinese corporations, which are obligated to cooperate with the country’s national intelligence efforts under China’s National Intelligence Law, the official said. In Taipei, government agencies have taken steps to remove Chinese-manufactured devices and software from official use as President Tsai
The navy yesterday held a public event to display the tactical capabilities of its indigenously built corvettes and minelaying ships ahead of the Lunar New Year. The vessels, built by Lungteh Shipbuilding in Yilan County, appeared at the Weihai Naval Base (威海營區) in Keelung, but due to bad weather, only the two Tuo Chiang-class stealth multimission corvettes demonstrated their capabilities. The corvettes conducted tracking and firing simulations using Sea Sword II air-defense missiles, 76mm naval guns, their close-in weapon systems and jamming shells, while also showing off their maneuverability by hitting 35 knots in rough waters. The Sea Sword II missile was developed
A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck off the east coast of Taiwan at 5:46pm yesterday, causing delays to some train services and affecting commuters returning home from work. The quake’s hypocenter was 56.7km east of Hualien County Hall at a depth of 19.4km, data from the Central Weather Bureau’s Seismology Center showed. The largest intensity generated by the quake reached Level 4, which was reported in Taipei, New Taipei City and Yilan County. An intensity of Level 3 was reported in Taoyuan, Taichung, Hsinchu City, Changhua County and Nantou City, bureau data showed. The Taiwan Railways Administration said it slowed down some of its
A missing couple linked by police to the body of a man discovered on Friday on a Nantou County hiking trail have been found dead in Puli Township (埔里). Local firefighters and police said the remains of a woman, surnamed Wang (王), and a man, surnamed Kuo (郭), had been found hanging 200m from the body of a man, surnamed Fan Chiang (范姜), who was discovered by hikers on Friday. A preliminary investigation showed that on Tuesday last week, Fan Chiang, 32, had ridden a motorcycle, followed by Wang and Kuo sharing a second motorcycle, police said. The vehicles were located in a