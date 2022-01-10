Shih Ming-te receives human rights award

Former Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) chairman and democracy advocate Shih Ming-te (施明德) on Saturday received a lifetime achievement award for having dedicated his life and career to the advancement of human rights in Taiwan.

“I believed, I fought, I gave,” said Shih, who was presented the award by Kao Su-po (高思博), director of the Taipei-based Chinese Association of Human Rights.

The ceremony was attended by several of Shih’s close friends, including former DPP chairman Hsu Hsin-liang (許信良); Kao Yu-jen (高育仁), former speaker of the now-defunct Taiwan Provincial Assembly; former minister of foreign affairs Tien Hung-mao (田弘茂); and former legislative speaker Su Jia-chyuan (蘇嘉全).

Former Democratic Progressive Party chairman and democracy advocate Shih Ming-te, left, receives a lifetime achievement award from Chinese Association of Human Rights director Kao Su-po at a ceremony in Taipei on Saturday. Photo: CNA

Shih said that he was fortunate to live through the past 42 years and see the many monumental changes that have happened in Taiwan, most notably its transition from authoritarianism to democracy.

“I’m deeply moved because I got to live to see the results,” he said, referring to Taiwan’s many reforms, such as the establishment of freedom of the press and the lifting of a ban on new political parties.

Shih’s shining example will hopefully inspire Chinese and help China move toward democracy, Hsu said.

Not only is Taiwan’s democracy a major turn of events in human history, its democratization has the potential to change the fate of China’s 1.4 billion people, he added.

Tien said that the thing that made him most proud was that Taiwanese had fought for democracy although it had not been easy, calling on everyone to remember Shih as a pioneer of human rights and democracy in Taiwan.

Shih, who was DPP chairman from 1994 to 1996, was jailed from 1962 to 1977 for sedition, after calling for Taiwan’s independence from China, and again from 1980 to 1990.

Shih also served as a legislator from 1993 to 2002.

He founded the Shih Ming-te Foundation, a non-governmental organization that aims to promote the advancement of ethnic reconciliation, free nations, equality, democracy and human rights.